Singer Asa joins Spotify EQUAL music programme as ambassador of the month

Asa has been picked as the ambassador for the month of February, just days after the release of her latest single Mayana, which also featured on the cover of Spotify’s EQUAL Africa playlist.

In line with Spotify’s bid to promote gender equality in the music industry and showcase influential female musicians, the global streaming platform welcomed Asa to join the EQUAL programme as a formidable African woman making waves in music.

Asa joins Spotify EQUAL Music Programme as ambassador of the month Pulse Live Kenya

“Through the EQUAL Music Programme, we continue to amplify the work of women creators by offering our resources and creating opportunities for these artists.

"We’re proud to showcase Asa, who is well known and loved for her boundless ability to create her own world through music, with timeless vocals and themes that capture the emotions of a generation,” said Spotify’s Head of Music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

The Paris-born star fuses Indie-Pop, Soul, Jazz, Afrobeats and R&B to deliver soul-blazing, chart-topping rhythms that are revered globally.

The Jailer crooner has been a huge inspiration to alternative and contemporary African artists, both in the African continent and the world for over 15 years since the debut of her first platinum-selling self-titled album, Asa.

Asa's music is best defined as a timeless classic, with a charismatic, daring and evolutionary style.

“I’m honoured to be the Spotify EQUAL ambassador of the month. It’s great to be part of something like this -- a movement that’s new yet has always been. It’s beautiful when we are celebrated and recognised for contributions to music and art over the years. In the lead-up to the release of my album ‘V’, this is awesome,” Asa said.

Following the recognition, Asa’s track Mayana will lead the EQUAL Africa playlist and feature on the EQUAL Global playlist.

EQUAL is Spotify’s global initiative to cultivate gender equality in music and support female artists and podcast creators both locally and internationally.