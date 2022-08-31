RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido denies requesting Sh35million to perform in Kenya

In April this year, an events company claimed Davido was set to perform in Nairobi

Afrobeats megastar Davido has officially responded to claims that he requested $300,000 (Sh35 million) in order to perform in Nairobi on May 21, 2022.

The said concert organised by 2icentertainment, did not take place as it was cancelled on April 24 by the organisers. This was after Davido's lawyer Bobo F Ajudua released a statement that the artist was not aware of any show in Kenya.

“Kenya show? A different Davido. Really hope no one is out there purchasing tickets,” stated Ajudua. In response, the event organisers deleted the event poster on their social media pages, without offering an explanation.

Weeks later, an article by Nation surfaced claiming 2icentertainment had failed to negotiate a contract with the award-winning singer and performer.

“2incentertainment reached out to Davido management and a contract was sent to them on what was required of them. They were supposed to pay an advance to book him and had been given a deadline of April 26, which elapsed without them depositing a dime,” claimed the article.

The article further stated that Davido requested $250,000 (Sh30,012,500) as his performance fees. An additional $50,000 (Sh6,002,500) was to cater for his private jet.

"What I know is that Davido billed them $250,000 as his performance fees. The extra $50,000 was to cater for his private jet," read the article.

However, on August 29, the Nigerian took to his social media to deny the claims. The 2014 MTV Africa best male artist of the year, simply responded to the rumours by using a ‘cap’ emoji, which symbolizes an exaggeration or lack of truth.

