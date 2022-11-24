Kenyan singer Nikita Kering has named five women she looks up to in her career. Nikita who is Spotify’s EqualAfrica ambassador of the month had five women from different lines who she looks up to and who have inspired her to pursue music with zeal.
5 women who have shaped Nikita Kering's career
Nikita is one of the fast-rising singers in Kenya whose style of music is going beyond the borders of the country
In her list, she mentions a mix of people from within the continent and also from outside. Here are the women who have inspired Nikita:
1. H.E.R
The American songwriter has been critical in shaping Nikita’s career. Nikita says H.E.R. has been able to make a breakthrough despite her physical looks.
2. Tems
The Nigerian singer has had a serious impact on Nikita’s career more so by the fact that she produces some of her music.
“I think it is really cool that she is into production. I think that’s like the coolest thing about her,” Nikita says.
3. Beyonce
Nikita is in competition with the multiple Grammy award-winning singer although they play very different leagues. Nikita however believes Beyonce is an inspiration that anyone one can achieve what they want.
4. Ann Kering (Nikita’s mother)
Unknown to many, Nikita’s mother has been her manager for a long time since she was starting off her career. Nikita’s mother has also pushed her to her full potential in her career pursuit.
5. Liz Lenjo
Although Liz Lenjo is not in the music industry she has been Nikita's legal representative for some time and her honesty has been impactful in shaping her to who she is.
