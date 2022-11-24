RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

5 women who have shaped Nikita Kering's career

Amos Robi

Nikita is one of the fast-rising singers in Kenya whose style of music is going beyond the borders of the country

Nelly Makena, Nikita Kering and her mother on the right
Nelly Makena, Nikita Kering and her mother on the right

Kenyan singer Nikita Kering has named five women she looks up to in her career. Nikita who is Spotify’s EqualAfrica ambassador of the month had five women from different lines who she looks up to and who have inspired her to pursue music with zeal.

Recommended articles

In her list, she mentions a mix of people from within the continent and also from outside. Here are the women who have inspired Nikita:

The American songwriter has been critical in shaping Nikita’s career. Nikita says H.E.R. has been able to make a breakthrough despite her physical looks.

The Nigerian singer has had a serious impact on Nikita’s career more so by the fact that she produces some of her music.

Tems
Tems Pulse Nigeria

“I think it is really cool that she is into production. I think that’s like the coolest thing about her,” Nikita says.

Nikita is in competition with the multiple Grammy award-winning singer although they play very different leagues. Nikita however believes Beyonce is an inspiration that anyone one can achieve what they want.

Beyonce
Beyonce Beyonce Pulse Live Kenya

Unknown to many, Nikita’s mother has been her manager for a long time since she was starting off her career. Nikita’s mother has also pushed her to her full potential in her career pursuit.

Liz Lenjo
Liz Lenjo Liz Lenjo Pulse Live Kenya

Although Liz Lenjo is not in the music industry she has been Nikita's legal representative for some time and her honesty has been impactful in shaping her to who she is.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 women who have shaped Nikita Kering's career

5 women who have shaped Nikita Kering's career

He wouldn’t shake my hand - Nasty C reveals why he turned down Sarkodie's feature requests

He wouldn’t shake my hand - Nasty C reveals why he turned down Sarkodie's feature requests

Real reason I was fired from Homeboyz Radio - Shaffie Weru speaks

Real reason I was fired from Homeboyz Radio - Shaffie Weru speaks

Diamond shares romantic moments with Zuchu as she celebrates her birthday [Video]

Diamond shares romantic moments with Zuchu as she celebrates her birthday [Video]

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Zari’s weakness is 'falling in love hard' - Dianah Nabatanzi

Zari’s weakness is 'falling in love hard' - Dianah Nabatanzi

Donald Trump might be Kanye West's running mate for 2024 elections

Donald Trump might be Kanye West's running mate for 2024 elections

Fred Machoka celebrates wife's birthday with sweet old photos

Fred Machoka celebrates wife's birthday with sweet old photos

Kibera set crime drama series 'Pepeta' premieres in colourful event [Photos]

Kibera set crime drama series 'Pepeta' premieres in colourful event [Photos]

Trending

Tems

Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams

Celebrity couple Nana Owiti and King Kaka on 'Ahsante' music video

Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

King Kaka and Kidum

King Kaka teams up with Kidum in new gratitude song 'Ahsante'

Otile Brown drops 'Terminator' music video

Otile Brown wants to know how to please a woman & 5 other top songs making waves this week