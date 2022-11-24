5 women who have shaped Nikita Kering's career

In her list, she mentions a mix of people from within the continent and also from outside. Here are the women who have inspired Nikita:

1. H.E.R

The American songwriter has been critical in shaping Nikita’s career. Nikita says H.E.R. has been able to make a breakthrough despite her physical looks.

2. Tems

The Nigerian singer has had a serious impact on Nikita’s career more so by the fact that she produces some of her music.

Pulse Nigeria

“I think it is really cool that she is into production. I think that’s like the coolest thing about her,” Nikita says.

3. Beyonce

Nikita is in competition with the multiple Grammy award-winning singer although they play very different leagues. Nikita however believes Beyonce is an inspiration that anyone one can achieve what they want.

Beyonce Pulse Live Kenya

4. Ann Kering (Nikita’s mother)

Unknown to many, Nikita’s mother has been her manager for a long time since she was starting off her career. Nikita’s mother has also pushed her to her full potential in her career pursuit.

5. Liz Lenjo

Liz Lenjo Pulse Live Kenya