Nonini drops new Reggae single ahead of official release on his birthday [LISTEN]

Masia Wambua

Nonini will officially release the new song featuring Kevin Brown on Sunday during his birthday

Rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini
US-based Kenyan Genge musician Hubert Nakitare has dropped his much-anticipated comeback tune 'One Day' which features his new Pro Habo Entertainment signee, Kevin Brown.

The 'Ni Furahi Day' musician has been popularizing the expected song for almost a month and from a preview shared during DJ Shinski's live set on Thursday night, the Reggae tune is a banger!

In a shout-out to the US-based spin master, Nonini underscored the importance of Djing to the music industry.

"Djing is not about choosing a few tunes. It's about generating shared moods. It's about understanding the feelings of your audience and directing them to a better place with music," Nonini posted.

Explaining why he's taken a detour from his usual hip-hop/rap style to venture into Reggae with the new release, Nonini noted that the Jamaican genre was accessible in his formative years.

Citing his late brother as one of the greatest influences on his music, Nonini shared that Bob Marley's records were among the first pieces that formed his musical talent because his brother played them constantly.

"Reggae has always been part of my influence into music, sababugrowing up my brother used to love Roots Reggae. Hakuna tape ya Bob Marley na posters hakuaga nayo. He used to lie to me huyu ni bradhe wake alafu kitoi kifala namuamini," Nonini shared.

Kenyan Genge rapper & Pro Habo record label owner Nonini with Reggae artist Kevin Brown
READ: True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

The rapper who has been in the music industry for close to 20 years intends to release the new song on October 2, 2022 when he will turn 40 years old.

"Count Down! 1 day 2 go! We go live on October 2 Nonini's official 40th birthday," Nonini wrote.

He also shared a photo of a certificate that confirmed that the song has been copyrighted and registered under his name saying: "Stakabadhi ziko sawa (the certificate is out). Kaende Kaende (here we go)."

Certificate confirming Nonini's song is registered and copyrighted
Kevin Brown will be making his debut at Pro Habo Ent where he has been signed after years of performing as an independent artist. Brown is one of the few upcoming artists in Kenya who have ventured into Reggae.

Brown curtain-raised for international act Jah Cure when he came to Kenya for his 2019 concert in Nairobi.

Masia Wambua
Nonini drops new Reggae single ahead of official release on his birthday [LISTEN]

