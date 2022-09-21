RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

Masia Wambua

Meet the Reggae artist Nonini has worked with for a new single

Kenyan Genge rapper & Pro Habo record label owner Nonini with Reggae artist Kevin Brown
Kenyan Genge rapper & Pro Habo record label owner Nonini with Reggae artist Kevin Brown

US-based Kenyan Genge rapper Hubert Nakitare 'Nonini', has teased an upcoming musical release under his record label.

Recommended articles

Set to drop in less than two weeks, Nonini unveiled Reggae musician Kevin Brown as the talent behind the new song.

The 'Keroro' hitmaker also revealed that Resoundz Media producer Kevin 'Ondikobeats' Olonde was part of the project dubbed "One Day".

Brown will be making his debut at Pro Habo Ent after years of performing as an independent artist. He's one of the few upcoming artistes in Kenya who have ventured into Reggae.

Kevin Brown uses his music to highlight societal issues, his most popular track 'Song For Peace' from 2017 was a celebration of Kenya's peaceful election held in the country that year.

He got a chance to perform the song as a curtain-raiser for international act Jah Cure, at the Jamaican singer's 2019 concert in Nairobi.

Narrating how their paths crossed, Nonini admitted that it was an unconventional chance meeting but he is glad happened.

"Sometimes God upatanisha watu in weird ways that you didn't see coming but as long as uko na roho safi and always keeping it open it works out. A pleasure to be working with youth man Kevin Brown, multi-talented and Ondikobeats," Nonini posted.

READ: Rapper Nonini goes after social media influencer in legal battle

In a past interview with a local TV segment, while still an underground artist, Kevin shared his optimism that he could overcome industry challenges.

"I have struggled, I have like eight or nine years doing music. The journey has not been fair, there have been challenges but there is always light at the end of the tunnel," he said on the local Reggae TV program.

Earning a platform with one of Kenya's most successful recording artists is proof that Brown's efforts have paid off.

Kevin Brown, a local musician who Nonini has announced to have signed under his label
Kevin Brown, a local musician who Nonini has announced to have signed under his label Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nonini joins American Society ASCAP days after ditching MCSK [Screenshot]

On his kind of music and what he loves doing, he added: "I love reggae and not just reggae but a positive kind of vibration in reggae kind of music."

'One Day' is scheduled for release on October2, 2022.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

Kameme FM presenter advises men during daughter's big day

Kameme FM presenter advises men during daughter's big day

Producer Michael Bundi celebrates new TikTok achievement

Producer Michael Bundi celebrates new TikTok achievement

Betty Bayo's hubby shares relationship tip with couples

Betty Bayo's hubby shares relationship tip with couples

Joey Muthengi hospitalised

Joey Muthengi hospitalised

New Walt Disney children's show launched in Nairobi

New Walt Disney children's show launched in Nairobi

Eminem releases a 'gospel track' that becomes a No.1 Christian song

Eminem releases a 'gospel track' that becomes a No.1 Christian song

Comedian Sammy Kioko shares update on construction of his mansion [Video]

Comedian Sammy Kioko shares update on construction of his mansion [Video]

Trending

Gyakie

Gyakie becomes first Ghanaian artiste to perform on VEVO UK’s DSCVR

Eminem

Eminem releases a 'gospel track' that becomes a No.1 Christian song

Bebe Cool and King Saha

Bebe Cool reveals writer as King Saha trashes his new song ‘Nyege Nyege’

Kenyan Genge rapper & Pro Habo record label owner Nonini with Reggae artist Kevin Brown

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]