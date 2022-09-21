True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

Set to drop in less than two weeks, Nonini unveiled Reggae musician Kevin Brown as the talent behind the new song.

The 'Keroro' hitmaker also revealed that Resoundz Media producer Kevin 'Ondikobeats' Olonde was part of the project dubbed "One Day".

Brown will be making his debut at Pro Habo Ent after years of performing as an independent artist. He's one of the few upcoming artistes in Kenya who have ventured into Reggae.

Kevin Brown uses his music to highlight societal issues, his most popular track 'Song For Peace' from 2017 was a celebration of Kenya's peaceful election held in the country that year.

He got a chance to perform the song as a curtain-raiser for international act Jah Cure, at the Jamaican singer's 2019 concert in Nairobi.

Narrating how their paths crossed, Nonini admitted that it was an unconventional chance meeting but he is glad happened.

"Sometimes God upatanisha watu in weird ways that you didn't see coming but as long as uko na roho safi and always keeping it open it works out. A pleasure to be working with youth man Kevin Brown, multi-talented and Ondikobeats," Nonini posted.

There's always light - Kevin Brown on his career in music

In a past interview with a local TV segment, while still an underground artist, Kevin shared his optimism that he could overcome industry challenges.

"I have struggled, I have like eight or nine years doing music. The journey has not been fair, there have been challenges but there is always light at the end of the tunnel," he said on the local Reggae TV program.

Earning a platform with one of Kenya's most successful recording artists is proof that Brown's efforts have paid off.

On his kind of music and what he loves doing, he added: "I love reggae and not just reggae but a positive kind of vibration in reggae kind of music."