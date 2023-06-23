Nyashinki's 'Beautiful' & 4 other bangers dropped this week

From collaborations to solo tracks, these artists are captivating audiences with their diverse sounds and meaningful lyrics.

Beautiful - Nyashinski

This track serves as a jubilant tribute to love and the essence of beauty. Its enchanting lyrics and velvety melody captivate listeners, resonating with their hearts.

Nyashinski's impassioned rendition conveys a deep sense of adoration for his significant other, urging her to embrace and celebrate her unique beauty.

The song effortlessly combines heartfelt emotions with an empowering message, leaving a lasting impact on those who experience its enchanting harmonies.

Granny Teachings

Music proves that we are the same no matter what language we speak, what color we are, the form of our politics, or the expression of our love and faith

It is for this reason that six Kisumu-based musicians have linked up and joined efforts to work on a riddim dubbed 'Granny Teachings'.

In the riddim produced by Blakangel who makes an appearance on track one of the riddim, it is evident that music still brings people together, to speak in one voice, to educate, entertain and inform the masses.

Wenyewe - Kusah ft Maua Sama

'Wenyewe', a vibrant and lively composition, showcases the collaborative talents of Tanzanian artists Kusah and Maua Sama.

The essence of the song revolves around a couple deeply immersed in love, unaffected by external opinions and judgments.

Yes I do - King Mokker

'Yes I Do' is a heartfelt love song that beautifully captures the essence of true love. Its enchanting melody and lyrics make it an ideal choice for a wedding, particularly following the exchange of vows.

In the song, Manzi Wa Kibera and her partner take center stage, finally putting to rest the rumors surrounding their alleged wedding.

Dera - Spider Clan (Ngesh)