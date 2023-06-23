The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Nyashinki's 'Beautiful' & 4 other bangers dropped this week

Fabian Simiyu

#PulseHotandFresh - here is a list of 5 hot songs released this week

From left: Nyashinski, Kusah & King Mokker

The music scene has been buzzing with exciting new releases this week, as talented artists from East Africa showcase their creativity and musical prowess.

From collaborations to solo tracks, these artists are captivating audiences with their diverse sounds and meaningful lyrics.

This track serves as a jubilant tribute to love and the essence of beauty. Its enchanting lyrics and velvety melody captivate listeners, resonating with their hearts.

Nyashinski's impassioned rendition conveys a deep sense of adoration for his significant other, urging her to embrace and celebrate her unique beauty.

The song effortlessly combines heartfelt emotions with an empowering message, leaving a lasting impact on those who experience its enchanting harmonies.

READ: Nyashinski reunites Kleptomaniax to thrill fans at Shin City Eldoret [Videos]

Music proves that we are the same no matter what language we speak, what color we are, the form of our politics, or the expression of our love and faith

It is for this reason that six Kisumu-based musicians have linked up and joined efforts to work on a riddim dubbed 'Granny Teachings'.

In the riddim produced by Blakangel who makes an appearance on track one of the riddim, it is evident that music still brings people together, to speak in one voice, to educate, entertain and inform the masses.

'Wenyewe', a vibrant and lively composition, showcases the collaborative talents of Tanzanian artists Kusah and Maua Sama.

The essence of the song revolves around a couple deeply immersed in love, unaffected by external opinions and judgments.

'Yes I Do' is a heartfelt love song that beautifully captures the essence of true love. Its enchanting melody and lyrics make it an ideal choice for a wedding, particularly following the exchange of vows.

In the song, Manzi Wa Kibera and her partner take center stage, finally putting to rest the rumors surrounding their alleged wedding.

Gengetone sensation Ngesh collaborated with her fellow Spider Clan members to release 'Dera', a song that has been trending this week.

READ: Rising Gengetone artist Ngesh rewarded with cash & stunning transformation [Video]

