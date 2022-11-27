RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nyashinski reunites with Kleptomaniax to thrill fans at Shincity - Eldoret [Videos]

Amos Robi

Collo, Roba and Nyashinski reunited to treat fans to a powerful performance of their group songs

Hip Hop star Nyashinski on Saturday night took over Eldoret town during the second edition of Shin City.

The fully packed event at the Eldoret Sports Club saw fans sing along to Shinki’s tunes from back in the days to his latest tunes.

Shin City - Eldoret saw Nyashinki’s rap group Kleptomaniax reunite to deliver a powerful live performance. The group which took over the airwaves at their peak performed their hit song ‘Tuendelee’ leaving fans yearning for more.

Towns such as Eldoret have been underestimated to be lightweights in hosting entertainment gigs, however more and more artists as slowly expanding their shows to cities outside the capital.

Before the show, Shinski had the opportunity to meet Marathoner and Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge who gifted him special jogging boots.

Nyashinski expressed humility after meeting the record breaker saying, “Humbled, is what I am. Truly, no human is limited. @kipchogeeliud Keep Jogging!”

Nyashinski has had a soft spot for Kipchoge and has even recorded a song titled 'Marathon Runner'.

The first edition of Shin City was held at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi which saw both old and new-generation artists grace the fun-filled event.

The revellers immersed all their senses in an incredible collaboration of music and lyrical storytelling by the only act of the night.

The musician gave the fans a mix of his old-school hits such as 'Tuendelee', 'Bado Niko', and his recent bangers such as 'Properly' and 'Kanyagia'.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
