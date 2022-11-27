Nyashinski reunites with Kleptomaniax to thrill fans at Shincity - Eldoret [Videos]

The fully packed event at the Eldoret Sports Club saw fans sing along to Shinki’s tunes from back in the days to his latest tunes.

Shin City - Eldoret saw Nyashinki’s rap group Kleptomaniax reunite to deliver a powerful live performance. The group which took over the airwaves at their peak performed their hit song ‘Tuendelee’ leaving fans yearning for more.

Towns such as Eldoret have been underestimated to be lightweights in hosting entertainment gigs, however more and more artists as slowly expanding their shows to cities outside the capital.

Before the show, Shinski had the opportunity to meet Marathoner and Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge who gifted him special jogging boots.

Nyashinski expressed humility after meeting the record breaker saying, “Humbled, is what I am. Truly, no human is limited. @kipchogeeliud Keep Jogging!”

Nyashinski has had a soft spot for Kipchoge and has even recorded a song titled 'Marathon Runner'.

The first edition of Shin City was held at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi which saw both old and new-generation artists grace the fun-filled event.

The revellers immersed all their senses in an incredible collaboration of music and lyrical storytelling by the only act of the night.