Octopizzo releases Vol.2 of his Live Band Experience album

The rapper has just released Volume 2 of his Live Band Experience album. Vol. 1 was released in 2020 and featured 11 tracks.

The two albums are a collection of the rapper performing his hit songs live and with a band as his backup.

Live Band, Vol. 2 contains live versions of some of his major hits Vile Inafaa, Ivo Ivo Ivo and Bank Otuch.

The track list also features Black DANTE, Good Morning Africa, Fashion, Diplomatic, Babylon, TBT, Oliel, Noma Ni, Something For You, Dungu Live and Prezidential.

Given his body of work - having already released six studio albums since 2014 - and how his fans have received the collection, Octo is likely to drop a third volume in the series.

Octo has been in the music industry for more than 10 years gone ahead and taken a whole different twist of putting his tracks together under what looks like an album combination.

The self-proclaimed king of hip-hop is an award-winning, recording and performing artist, humanitarian, and entrepreneur who was born in the sprawling slums of Kibera, Nairobi which is considered one of the largest slums in the world.

He is now a globally recognized artist who also has a strong passion for community outreach and youth empowerment.