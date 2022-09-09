You cannot talk of hip-hop in Kenya and fail to mention the name of Henry Ohanga alias Octopizzo who is one of the names flying the genre's flag high with his punchy and rhyming effects in his releases.
Octopizzo releases Vol.2 of his Live Band Experience album
Live Band, Vol 2 contains renditions of some of his major hits Vile Inafaa, Ivo Ivo Ivo and Bank Otuch
Recommended articles
The rapper has just released Volume 2 of his Live Band Experience album. Vol. 1 was released in 2020 and featured 11 tracks.
The two albums are a collection of the rapper performing his hit songs live and with a band as his backup.
Live Band, Vol. 2 contains live versions of some of his major hits Vile Inafaa, Ivo Ivo Ivo and Bank Otuch.
The track list also features Black DANTE, Good Morning Africa, Fashion, Diplomatic, Babylon, TBT, Oliel, Noma Ni, Something For You, Dungu Live and Prezidential.
Given his body of work - having already released six studio albums since 2014 - and how his fans have received the collection, Octo is likely to drop a third volume in the series.
Octo has been in the music industry for more than 10 years gone ahead and taken a whole different twist of putting his tracks together under what looks like an album combination.
The self-proclaimed king of hip-hop is an award-winning, recording and performing artist, humanitarian, and entrepreneur who was born in the sprawling slums of Kibera, Nairobi which is considered one of the largest slums in the world.
He is now a globally recognized artist who also has a strong passion for community outreach and youth empowerment.
The 39-year-old founded a non-profit organisation, Octopizzo Foundation, in 2015 and through the Foundation he hopes to use the uniting ingredients of creativity, art, music, culture, and Sports to support vulnerable youths to realize their potential and be liberated from the cycle of desperation and dependency.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke