Oga Obinna finally unveils bae in 'Namposti' & other new tracks of the week

From Kenya to Tanzania, these musicians have dropped new tracks that are already capturing the hearts of fans.

From Brandy Maina's love ballads to Oga Obinna finally showing his baby, latest offerings feature a mix of signature romantic tunes, nostalgic yet fresh renditions, powerful collaborations, and catchy Amapiano beats.

Here is a list of seven songs released this week

Addicted - Brandy Maina ft. Kethan

Kenyan singer Brandy Maina has released a new song titled 'Addicted', featuring Kethan.

As the title suggests, this track is a love ballad where the partners express their deep feelings for each other.

They shower each other with praise and then plead not to be left alone because they are truly addicted to one another.

Do You Remember - Chimano

Award-winning Kenyan artist Chimano is back with his latest single, 'Do You Remember,' marking his much-anticipated first release of 2024.

Produced by DTX, this feel-good Afropop song carries a strong message, encouraging listeners to trust their journey and ignore the pressures of the world.

Sherehe - Charisma ft. Okello Max

Kenyan singer Charisma has dropped a new upbeat track called 'Sherehe',featuring Okello Max.

Taken from his debut album 'The Motions,' this song is a party anthem where the musicians declare themselves as party lovers.

No matter the circumstances, they are always ready to celebrate. Enjoy!

Run This Tao - Nviiri The Storyteller ft. Muthoka

Nviiri The Storyteller introduces his latest single, 'Run Hii Tao', featuring Muthoka, as part of his artist development initiative.

The track is an anthem celebrating individual contributions to the economy and the collective strength we hold as a community.

It encourages everyone to take pride in their roles and celebrate their impact on society. This release sets the stage for Nviiri's highly anticipated upcoming album.

Namposti - Oga Obinna ft. Goonjoe

Oga Obinna has released a new single titled 'Namposti,' featuring Goonjoe. This soulful track is about a secret relationship finally being revealed.

After keeping their love hidden, the main character decides to introduce their partner to the world, symbolising freedom and authenticity.

The music video features the stunning Bebi, also known as Dem Wa Facebook.

Amen - Kusah ft. Femi One

Tanzanian musician Kusah has teamed up with Kenya's rap queen Femi One on a new soulful track called 'Amen'.

The song combines heartfelt lyrics with a modern beat, exploring themes of gratitude, resilience, and hope.

Its message resonates with listeners looking for inspiration and strength, emphasizing the importance of faith and perseverance in overcoming life's challenges.

Fallen Angel - Ali Kiba ft. Billnas

'Fallen Angel' is a captivating song by Ali Kiba featuring Billnas, where they praise a woman's extraordinary beauty and divine presence.

The lyrics describe her as a celestial being, like an angel who has descended from the heavens, whose presence is both mesmerising and irresistible.