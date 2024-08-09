The sports category has moved to a new website.

Music

Oga Obinna finally unveils bae in 'Namposti' & other new tracks of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week.

This week, the East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases from some of the region's most beloved artists.

From Kenya to Tanzania, these musicians have dropped new tracks that are already capturing the hearts of fans.

From Brandy Maina's love ballads to Oga Obinna finally showing his baby, latest offerings feature a mix of signature romantic tunes, nostalgic yet fresh renditions, powerful collaborations, and catchy Amapiano beats.

Kenyan singer Brandy Maina has released a new song titled 'Addicted', featuring Kethan.

As the title suggests, this track is a love ballad where the partners express their deep feelings for each other.

They shower each other with praise and then plead not to be left alone because they are truly addicted to one another.

Award-winning Kenyan artist Chimano is back with his latest single, 'Do You Remember,' marking his much-anticipated first release of 2024.

Produced by DTX, this feel-good Afropop song carries a strong message, encouraging listeners to trust their journey and ignore the pressures of the world.

Kenyan singer Charisma has dropped a new upbeat track called 'Sherehe',featuring Okello Max.

Taken from his debut album 'The Motions,' this song is a party anthem where the musicians declare themselves as party lovers.

No matter the circumstances, they are always ready to celebrate. Enjoy!

Nviiri The Storyteller introduces his latest single, 'Run Hii Tao', featuring Muthoka, as part of his artist development initiative.

The track is an anthem celebrating individual contributions to the economy and the collective strength we hold as a community.

It encourages everyone to take pride in their roles and celebrate their impact on society. This release sets the stage for Nviiri's highly anticipated upcoming album.

Oga Obinna has released a new single titled 'Namposti,' featuring Goonjoe. This soulful track is about a secret relationship finally being revealed.

After keeping their love hidden, the main character decides to introduce their partner to the world, symbolising freedom and authenticity.

The music video features the stunning Bebi, also known as Dem Wa Facebook.

Tanzanian musician Kusah has teamed up with Kenya's rap queen Femi One on a new soulful track called 'Amen'.

The song combines heartfelt lyrics with a modern beat, exploring themes of gratitude, resilience, and hope.

Its message resonates with listeners looking for inspiration and strength, emphasizing the importance of faith and perseverance in overcoming life's challenges.

'Fallen Angel' is a captivating song by Ali Kiba featuring Billnas, where they praise a woman's extraordinary beauty and divine presence.

The lyrics describe her as a celestial being, like an angel who has descended from the heavens, whose presence is both mesmerising and irresistible.

Through poetic expressions, the song conveys deep admiration, portraying her as a godsend who profoundly impacts the singer.

