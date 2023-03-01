Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

The superstar performed his hit single 'Soso' off his debut album 'Boy Alone' with the assistance of a backup band with whom he wasn't in sync.

The performance had been described as poor by fans who struggled to reconcile his hoarse vocals with the impeccable song they all love.

The recurring issue of live performances in the Nigerian music industry: Omah Lay's struggles while performing live revived the conversation on a recurring issue in Nigerian music where even the biggest artists have continued to deliver subpar live performances.

Omah Lay isn't the first Nigerian artist to struggle at NPR Tiny Desk. Readers might recall the disaster showing of Naira Marley and Zinoleesky at NPR where they performed 'O'dun' off Naira Marley's 'God's Timing Is The Best' debut album.

Tiny Desk is a notable platform that has hosted global superstars such as Harry Styles, Usher, T-Pain, Alicia Keys, and many others.

Nigerian artists including Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold, and more have all performed at Tiny Desk.