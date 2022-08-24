RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ommy Dimpoz meets Manchester United players [Photos]

Cyprian Kimutai

The singer met Ronaldo, Fernandes, Fred, Sancho and de Gea

Ommy Dimpoz (left) poses next to Portuguese and Manchester United midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo
Ommy Dimpoz (left) poses next to Portuguese and Manchester United midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo

Tanzanian singer Omary Nyembo popularly known as Ommy Dimpoz is a man flowing on ecstasy and euphoria after meeting famous Manchester United players; Goalkeeper David de Gea, midfielders Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Jadon Sancho as well as forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bongo Flava star met the quintet right after watching the Manchester United versus Liverpool match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

The match which took place on August 22, saw the home side, Manchester United dominate and beat their rivals 2-1, courtesy of goals from winger Sancho and forward Marcus Rashford. The lone goal for Liverpool was scored by Mohammed Salah.

Following the match, the singer, a huge fan of Manchester United waited patiently amongst other fans so as to get a chance to meet the players as they left the stadium.

The first photo sees Dimpoz pose next to five-time Ballon d'Or champion Ronaldo with a simple caption, "My Price went Up ‼️ ‼️" on his social media page.

In a subsequent photo, the Bongo Flava star shared an image with Portuguese star Fernandes with a funny caption, "I as the Minister of Tourism under President Samia Suluhu's government, I officially invite Bruno Fernandes to Zanzibar."

The last photo saw Dimpoz pose next to Spanish star de Gea and in a video could be heard inviting him to Tanzania as he handed the goalkeeper, Tanzania's national team jersey. The caption read; "Best goalkeeper in the world, DAVE SAVES. Welcome to Tanzania."

The singer was also lucky to meet one of the goal scorers of the night, English born and bred Sancho.

It's been a difficult year for Sancho, who has struggled to kick on after sealing his dream switch to Old Trafford from German club Borussia Dortmund in last summer's transfer window. However, Dimpoz was still happy to meet him.

Ommy Dimpoz (left) poses next to English and Manchester United midfielder Jadon Sancho
Ommy Dimpoz (left) poses next to English and Manchester United midfielder Jadon Sancho

Dimpoz completed his amazing evening by meeting Brazilian midfielder Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos commonly referred to as Fred.

Tanzanian singing star Ommy Dimpoz with Brazil and Manchester United midfielder Fred.
Tanzanian singing star Ommy Dimpoz with Brazil and Manchester United midfielder Fred.

Ommy Dimpoz (left) poses next to Portuguese and Manchester United midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo

Ommy Dimpoz meets Manchester United players [Photos]