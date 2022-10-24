RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Only Kenyan song on 'Top 25: Nairobi chart' edged out by Nigerian songs

Miriam Mwende

Bien Aime had been featured as the sole Kenyan artist on Apple Music's Top 25: Nairobi chart, but he has now been edged out, while 22 songs by Nigerian artistes remain on list.

Bien Aime Baraza on the official music video for his hit Inauma which was released on July 29, 2022
Bien Aime Baraza on the official music video for his hit "Inauma" which was released on July 29, 2022

The chart, which is updated daily, is now largely populated by Nigerian Afrobeat hits.

While charts may differ from platform to platform, they are indications of songs that are popular streams among the majority of listeners in the locale.

The Top 25: Nairobi songs are:-

  1. Rush - Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
  2. Ku Lo Sa (A Colours Show) - Oxlade (Nigeria)
  3. Last Last - Burna Boy (Nigeria)
  4. Cough (Odo) - Empire & Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)
  5. Bandana - Fireboy DML & Asake (Nigeria)
  6. Soweto - Victony & Tempoe (Nigeria)
  7. It's Plenty - Burna Boy (Nigeria)
  8. For My Hand - Burna Boy ft Ed Sheeran (Nigeria)
  9. Girlfriend - Ruger (Nigeria)
  10. Joha - Asake (Nigeria)
  11. Terminator - Asake (Nigeria)
  12. Under the Influence - Chris Brown (US)
  13. I'm a Mess - Omah Lay (Nigeria)
  14. Overloading - Mavins, Crayon & Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
  15. Organise - Asake (Nigeria)
  16. All Over - Magixx (Nigeria)
  17. Electricity - Pheelz & Davido (Nigeria)
  18. Xtra Cool - Young John (Nigeria)
  19. Sugarcane - Camidoh, Mayorkun & DARKOO (Nigeria)
  20. WeWe - Ruger (Nigeria)
  21. Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift (US)
  22. Bad To Me - Wizkid (Nigeria)
  23. Sungba - Asake ft Burna Boy (Nigeria)
  24. Philo - Bella Shmurda & Omah Lay (Nigeria)
  25. Call Me Everyday - Chris Brown (US)

A cross-check with the Top 25: Lagos chart showed similarity with a majority of the hit songs in Nairobi but in a different order.

The occurrence comes as comedian Eric Omondi is running a campaign to have 75% of all entertainment on Kenyan media stations as Kenyan.

RELATED: Apple Music releases top 100 songs in Kenya, only 2 Kenyan songs made list

Omondi has also severally scolded Kenyan artistes for doing little to reduce the encroachment of Nigerian music on their audiences.

