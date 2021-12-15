RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami & more! Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The year 2021 has been a year of many wins musically. Despite the pandemic, which grappled the world for close to two years now, music is one thing that united us all.

What have you listened to all year? Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now
What have you listened to all year? Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now

Our eardrums have felt the pulsation from the Gengetone beats to the Amapiano whistles, not forgetting the Afrobeat heat!

Recommended articles

Boomplay released its yearly recap for Kenya on the 7th of December, which saw artistes Otile Brown and Bahati taking the number one and two spots respectively in the 'Most Streamed Male' category.

What have you listened to all year? Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now
What have you listened to all year? Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now Pulse Live Kenya

Their female counterparts, Nadia Mukami, Ssaru and Mercy Masika, closed off the top three on the 'Most Streamed Female' list. It is worthy to note that Nadia has held the number one spot for three years, in a row!

In a year that has seen over ten albums and EPs released on Boomplay, a notable achievement has been that of gospel artiste Mr Seed, whose album "Black Child", released in September, now stands at 3.7m streams on the platform.

He takes the top spot as the 'Fastest Rising Artiste', followed closely by Ndovu Kuu and recent Afrimma winner Nikita Kering'.

A new entrant onto the list Dantez254, who had the 'Most-Streamed Gengetone Song', 'Ala' ft Rekles, Odi wa Muranga, VDJ Jones and teen sensation Trio Mio.

The duo that forms two-thirds of Ethic Entertainment, Rekles and SWAT each made it to the list with their hit songs 'Zamani' and 'Gari Kubwa' wrapping up positions two and three.

The duo is also featured on Boomplay's latest release, the first-ever, 'Gengetone Cypher'.

The Boomplay Recap showcases top artistes and songs that got us rocking throughout the year while highlighting users' personal preferences through the dedicated users' recap release.

Within the app, Boombuddies now have access to review their year in music based on their consumption throughout the year and showcase their music preference, taste and style by sharing the results with friends,

Tagged #MyBoomplayRecap2021, Boomplay users' recap highlights users' musical journey on Boomplay, detailing the number of songs they listened to during the year, their favourite genres, favourite artistes and many more.

In October, Boomplay signed a significant partnership with Billboard, in which Boomplay's streaming data was added to the data that informs the prestigious charts.

This development unlocks numerous opportunities for more African artistes on the international stage while also showcasing the vast talent across the continent.

#FeatureByBoomplay

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami & more! Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now

Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami & more! Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now

Nyashinski impersonator tricks hundreds of Kenyans

Nyashinski impersonator tricks hundreds of Kenyans

How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

Best highlights from Sauti Sol's concert in Nairobi [Photos & Videos]

Best highlights from Sauti Sol's concert in Nairobi [Photos & Videos]

Photos from Size 8's ordination ceremony

Photos from Size 8's ordination ceremony

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu overwhelmed by reception in Malindi [Video]

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu overwhelmed by reception in Malindi [Video]

Sonie addresses men claiming to be dating her by posting photos

Sonie addresses men claiming to be dating her by posting photos

Nigerian singer Joeboy bashes guitarist, sound technicians after difficult performance in Nairobi

Nigerian singer Joeboy bashes guitarist, sound technicians after difficult performance in Nairobi

Bonnie Musambi announces plans to exit from KBC after 14 years

Bonnie Musambi announces plans to exit from KBC after 14 years

Trending

Savara releases debut single 'Balance' and it's a banger [Video]

Sauti Sol's Savara releases debut single 'Balance' and gets 50,000 views in 6 hours

Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami & more! Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now

What have you listened to all year? Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now