Otile Brown responds to fans bashing his English songs

Taking to his Instagram stories, Otile told off critics insisting his English songs were as good as his Swahili songs adding that his song writing prowess was unmatched noting that he did not need to prove it to anyone.

“Do you even listen to my English songs or since you love my Swahili songs you get bored even before giving them a chance. The pen game, arrangement and melodies if given a chance I would take over the continent and even the world, that’s not a secret,” Otile said.

The singer who is in a tour in the United States of America urged fans to be open minded to new entries by artists clarifying that artists were not copying what their counterparts were doing. Otile insisted that he would continue doing his Swahili songs but would also fearlessly cross international boundaries.

“Try giving EastAfrican artists a chance to try different sounds and vibes, we are not copying but creating different sounds look at many artists repeating the same flow and arrangement.

I will continue giving you Swahili songs but will not fear trying international songs and I have got two collaborations to keep you busy as I take a break,” he stated.

The Baby love hitmaker is in the United States of America for a tour in 15 states which he began in Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Rugby 7s tournament.

Other states he is expected to tour include Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta, Minneapolis, New Jersey, DC, Pittsburgh PA, Boston, Raleigh, Phoenix, Seattle, San Diego, and San Francisco.

