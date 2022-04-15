RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Otile Brown's special dedication to his late mother

Otile's parents died when he was just 14 years old

Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has composed a special song dubbed Mama, dedicated at his late mother – wishing she could be alive to witness how her son is fairing on with life.

In the song, Otile confesses that he never got a chance to tell how he loved his mother or even ask for forgiveness for all his wrong doings.

“Sema mami natamani anga mara moja uamke nikuone; Sikuwahi kukuambia nakupenda kabla uondoke,

Na ina ichoma moyo wangu, ina ikwaza nafsi yangu, maana sikupata muda mama yangu, ya kuomba msahama wa kosa langu," Otile says in the song.

The singer goes to the mention that sometimes he locks himself in a room and cry like a baby, wondering if his late mother is proud of who he is.

“Sometimes najifungia chumbani mwenyewe, najiliza kama mtoto! Je unajivunia mimi kua mwanako wewe kwenye dunia yenye changamoto,”

“Tena bado nazingatia mafunzo yako, busara, heshima na upole, ingawa bunadamu kazi. I miss you, yani leo Zaidi ya jana,” sings Otile

The song was produced by Neksazy from Tanzania, while its mixing and mastering was done by producer Ihaji.

Early Life

Singer cum songwriter Jacob Obunga popularly known as Otile Brown was born on March 21, 1994, and brought up in Mikindani, Mombasa, Kenya.

He is the last born child in a family comprising of three brothers and a sister. His parents died when he was just 14 years old.

Otile never got a chance to meet his father because he had separated with the mother and he (father) went to live in Kisumu, while he remained in Mombasa with his mother. The singer grew up visiting his grandmother and step mother in Kisumu.

Otile Brown started writing songs and singing in Mombasa at an early age of 13 before shifting to Nairobi in 2012.

Biography: Singer Otile Brown

YouTube Gold Creator award

In February 2022, the singer received his YouTube Gold Creator award popularly known as the Golden Plaque - an award given to users who cross the one million subscribers mark.

An elated Otile shared photos posing with the distinguished YouTube award, thanking his fans for helping him achieve the new milestone.

“Look at what y’all did... y’all are some amazing human beings thank you for the 1 million YouTube subs… Obizeeeee #justinlovemusic,” wrote Otile Brown.

The Dusuma hit-maker became the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the one million subscribers mark on YouTube.

