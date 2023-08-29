Patoranking thrills fans at 'World's Best' album listening party in Nairobi

The event, hosted at Vanguard Lounge on August 25, brought together an impressive array of music industry stakeholders, including Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza, Chimano, representatives from Boomplay, influential figures from the lifestyle scene, and members of the media.

During the event, Patoranking, who consistently labels himself as the world's best musician, took the stage to showcase the entirety of his album, which boasts an impressive lineup of 15 tracks.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The album is poised for a grand release on September 6, much to the anticipation of his dedicated fans.

Patoranking: The trailblazer in African Dancehall music

Patoranking has solidified his presence as a trailblazer in the African music scene, especially within the dancehall genre.

His innovative approach to music has garnered him a massive following and critical acclaim. With each release, his creativity and authenticity shine through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Patoranking's albums

Patoranking's musical journey has been marked by a string of successful albums. His debut album, released in 2016, captured attention globally and secured a notable position on Billboard's Reggae albums chart.

Featuring chart-topping tracks like 'No Kissing Baby,' 'Love Town,' 'Hale Hale,' and 'Beautiful,' the album announced Patoranking's arrival on the international stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

His subsequent albums, 'Wilmer' (2019) and 'Three' (2020), continued his musical exploration.

Pulse Live Kenya

'Wilmer' featured collaborations with renowned artists, including Kenyan sensation Nyashinski on the track 'Nakupenda.'