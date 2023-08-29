The sports category has moved to a new website.

Patoranking thrills fans at 'World's Best' album listening party in Nairobi

Lynet Okumu

Nigerian music sensation Patoranking during a listening party of his latest album hosted by Hennessy, on August 25 in Westlands, Nairobi.
Nigerian music sensation Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, widely recognized as Patoranking, recently delighted fans by performing tracks from his latest album, 'World's Best,' at an exclusive listening party held in Westlands, Nairobi.

The event, hosted at Vanguard Lounge on August 25, brought together an impressive array of music industry stakeholders, including Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza, Chimano, representatives from Boomplay, influential figures from the lifestyle scene, and members of the media.

During the event, Patoranking, who consistently labels himself as the world's best musician, took the stage to showcase the entirety of his album, which boasts an impressive lineup of 15 tracks.

The album is poised for a grand release on September 6, much to the anticipation of his dedicated fans.

Patoranking has solidified his presence as a trailblazer in the African music scene, especially within the dancehall genre.

His innovative approach to music has garnered him a massive following and critical acclaim. With each release, his creativity and authenticity shine through.

Patoranking's musical journey has been marked by a string of successful albums. His debut album, released in 2016, captured attention globally and secured a notable position on Billboard's Reggae albums chart.

Featuring chart-topping tracks like 'No Kissing Baby,' 'Love Town,' 'Hale Hale,' and 'Beautiful,' the album announced Patoranking's arrival on the international stage.

His subsequent albums, 'Wilmer' (2019) and 'Three' (2020), continued his musical exploration.

'Wilmer' featured collaborations with renowned artists, including Kenyan sensation Nyashinski on the track 'Nakupenda.'

'Three' on the other hand, showcased Patoranking's ability to seamlessly blend genres while collaborating with celebrated musicians like Sauti Sol, Tiwa Savage, Flavour, and King Promise.

Lynet Okumu
