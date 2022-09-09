RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Patoranking Fire & Diamond Platinum join forces for new single 'Kolo Kolo'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Afrobeats megastar Patoranking Fire & Tanzania's Diamond Platinum has released a new single titled 'Kolo Kolo'.

Patoranking Diamond Platinum - Kolo Kolo

Artist: Patoranking, Diamond Platinum

Song Title: Kolo Kolo

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 9, 2022

Producer: Yung Willis

Song Art:

Length: 3 minutes 15 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Amari Musiq

Details/Takeaway: Patoranking is one Africa's leading Dancehall Artists whose music has travelled across borders. In his latest single, he joins forces with Tanzanian megastar Diamond Platinum for a love tune that will thrill listeners.

STREAM HERE

