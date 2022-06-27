RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Big night for Afrobeats as Pheelz and Fireboy perform at the 2022 BET Awards

It was a big night for Afrobeats at the 2022 BET Awards as Pheelz and Fireboy both delivered impressive performances at the show.

Fireboy, Pheelz

Pheelz was a red carpet performer and he didn't miss the chance to wow the audience with his hit single 'Finesse' featuring BNXN.

Fireboy performed at the award show where he delivered a spirited performance of his latest single 'Playboy' and his hit single 'Peru.'

Their performance at the 2022 BET awards mark another high point for Afrobeats which has continued to reach new heights internationally.

