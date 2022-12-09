5 songs topping charts in Kenya this week

Every day the music industry keeps getting bigger and better.

Here are some of the hottest tracks dominating the charts, most of which are in their second week of release.

Lil Mama - Sauti Sol

It has been a year since the award-winning band released music together and well, it was worth the wait.

'Lil Mama' is a well-written song set to Rhumba vibes. It is smooth, easy to listen to, and has an amazingly unique sound.

The song has gathered over 960,000 views on YouTube since its release.

If there’s one thing about Sauti Sol, you know they are not your average kind of artistes. They are always one step ahead or two when it comes to their art.

Lil Mama is a masterpiece and should be in your playlist, on repeat. This hit is a breath of fresh air, we can’t wait for more music. We hope Lil Mama will be back home by then.

Balalu -Wakadinali

Kenya’s unstoppable hip-hop group Wakadinali, also known as Rong Rende, has again proved to us why they are at the top of their game.

'Balalu' which is one of the songs off their new album, ‘Ndani Ya Cockpit 3’ is yet another banger from the rap group. It is full of mad energy and vibes, and if you love Wakadinali, this song will be a favorite.

From the sound, the beats, the rap, and the bars, this song is incomparable. This is one of the greatest songs of the year and the visuals are mind-blowing too. As they say in the song, zoea (get used to it), we are definitely getting used to this.

My Abebo - Bahati ft Prince Indah

Every time these two musicians collaborate on a piece of music, the results are always magical. First, it was, Adhiambo, and now, abebo which is a Luo slang for babe.

'My Abebo' is a smooth, slow beautiful song that counts as a romantic song. With Valentine's not being far away, this song might come in handy.

Their voices blend together to produce a lovely song and as usual, Prince Indah never disappoints. If you know Bahati, you know he invests in his videos and this song has nothing but great visuals.

Kamyweso - Khaligraph Jones ft Mejja

Kenyans love a musical anthem during festivities and while in 2021 people were dancing along to Iyanii’s 'Pombe', in 2022 it might very well be 'Kamyweso'.

The OG has decided to give us another hit and we are loving the vibe. It has a different sound, but everything blends in well together resulting in a fire track.

Mejja kills his verse like he always does, the spice needed in every song. This masterpiece will be people’s favourite, playing on repeat for quite some time.

You - Pozze ft Guchi

Controversial singer, Pozze has partnered with 'Jennifer' hitmaker, Guchi to create another banger titled, 'You'. This is yet another love song from Pozee and upon keen listening, you can tell how Pozee’s music is growing.