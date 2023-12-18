Rapper Collo marks 20 years in music with spectacular event

Streaming exclusively on Collo's official platforms, the legendary rapper took fans on a nostalgic journey, performing hits that have defined his illustrious career.

The event, which began at 6.00 p.m., was a tribute to Collo's journey in the music industry.

From his early days with the award-winning group Kleptomaniax to his thriving solo career and collaborations with renowned artists, Collo showcased the diverse musical palette that has characterized his two-decade-long presence in the industry.

Chart-topping hits like 'Hii Ngoma' with Nikki, 'Party Don’t Stop' with Camp Mulla, and 'Bazokizo' with Bruz Newton were among the highlights of the evening.

As the 'king wa rap,' Collo expressed his sentiments about the event, saying, "I'm hosting this to celebrate, reflect, and revisit the incredible journey with COLLO. It's a season to appreciate all that God has done through people for me.

"These 20 years have been a spectacular milestone, but what's next?"

He further emphasised his commitment to delivering a quality experience in music and entertainment for his fans.

Beyond the musical performances, Collo treated the audience to surprise acts, creating a unique 'Collo-bration' experience.

The unplugged session provided fans with an intimate connection to Collo's artistry and a deeper understanding of the stories behind his iconic tracks.

Collo's impact extends beyond the realm of music, as he has found success in various media and entertainment sectors.