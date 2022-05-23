Rapper Diana B recruits hubby Bahati for new tune 'Sweet Love' [Video]

On Monday, May 23, 2022, couple premiered the new tune on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Diana B confessed that the song ‘sweet Love’ happens to be her biggest collabo since joining the music industry.

The description of the song on YouTube says; “The East African Power Couple Releases their first official Music Collabo Sweet Love. The song speaks more about their good times and different seasons of their marriage,”.

The song was produced by Mesesi from EMB Records while its mixing and mastering was done by Teddy B. The Sweet Love video was directed by Director Dolls.

In the song, Diana B claps back at critics used to talk ill on her relationship with Bahati – while Mtoto wa Mama confesses how deep he has fallen in love with Ms Marua.

“Hii mapenzi imedumu kama perfume ya Worria...imeprove sio softi ni bondia, huwezi angusha hata ukijaribu kudandia, hi indo sweet love wachana na hizo bandia.

“Walikushow mimi ni mzee unichoree lakani hukumeza pressure ka Chibudee, ukawacha waongee, wajionee, ukapandisha mapenzi kama long’i ya mcongolee. Hii love ni hodari, imenijenga utadhani matofali, sweet love, zuchu huita sukari…,” raps Diana B.

This is the first official song that Diana B and Bahati have released as a couple. It's also Diana Marua’s fourth song after joining the music industry back in November 2021.

The other three songs she has released are; Mubaba, One Day and Hatutaachana. Her first rap song Hatutaachana accumulated over 1 million views on YouTube in just three days. Second song One Day managed to surpass the 1 million mark on YouTube in two days.

On its first day of release, the Mubaba video garnered over 100K views within four hours of being uploaded on YouTube.