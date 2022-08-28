RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rapper Octopizzo speaks on artists doing online dance challenges

Amos Robi

Kenyan rapper Henry Ohanga popularly known as Octopizzo has urged Kenyan artists to shun constantly pushing songs through social media challenges.

Octopizzo said the challenges mostly on Instagram and TitTok platforms were becoming too much and was now killing the vibe the music would have delivered without the challenges.

“Kenyan artists not every song needs a dance challenge, stop trying so hard. Let it be organic. Some people just wanna catch a vibe. Mnaforce challenge sana,” Octopizzo said.

The comments by Octopizzo come as many Kenyan artists continue to take up social media dance challenges to boost their songs reach.

The most notable success story of the dance challenges was Femi One’s Utawezana featuring Mejja which was a banger thanks to the challenge.

The challenge also became a stepping stone for social media influencer Azziad Nasenya who blew up and become a household name in social media platforms and now commands millions of followers.

A debate was however sparked as to whether Azziad was the reason why the song blew up with Femi One maintaining that the song was already a hit even before Azziad jumped on it.

Femi One has also said she has no beef with Azziad and that the two are not close friends.

“Azziad and I are not friends she just did the challenge like others did and we have no issue with her at all. She has not told me she has an issue neither have I raised any issues with her,” Femi One told Mseto East Africa in a past interview.

Besides Kenyans artists, across the border Tanzanian artists are also synonymous with the dance challenges which in many occasions have also proved to work while some have also failed.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
