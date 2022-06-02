RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Rayvanny used Sh250,751 which is equivalent to Tsh5, 000, 000 to build the house

Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video]
Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video]

Tanzanian singer and Next Level Music President Rayvanny has come out to explain why he set a house on fire in his latest music video ‘I miss You’ featuring Zuchu.

Recommended articles

According to the singer, he wanted to paint a true picture of what love can do when people are betrayed in a relationship.

The singer revealed that he used a whooping Sh250,751 (Sh5, 000, 000) to build the house he set on fire in the video.

He added that the 'I miss you' video happens to be the most expensive video he has ever done in his entire music career and it took 3 months to be completed.

Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video]
Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video] Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

“Nimepokea meseji nyingi sana kila mtu akisema lake kuhusu hii scene……ni hivi: Hii ni sanaa ambayo tunabidi tuipe heshima kubwa hata mataifa ya mbali wakiona wajue kua kumbe Tanzania 🇹🇿 kuna watu wapo serious na kuna vitu vinawezekana.

"Unaweza sema ni kufuru ila hujui kua ni investment ni kama movies tu za nje wanatumia mabilioni na wanarudisha mabilioni zaidi. So sina nilichoharibu hapo ila nimetengeneza.

"Kwa mnaosema box ,mara mbao niwasaidie tu nenda ka google kitaalamu inaitwa (Board House ) kajaribu kujenga afu choma 😂😂😂😂😂. Mbona hajaungua nywele: ajali sio lazima mtu aumie unavyotaka wewe …inaweza gari ikaharibika ovyo ovyo kabisa na mtu akatoka bila hata kovu,” Rayvanny explained.

In a separate post, the singer said that it was a dream to make everything in the music video real and glad it happened.

Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video]
Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video] Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

“It was my dream to make everything as real as possible during the video shoot. I said I will build a house and then set it on fire and my team thought I was crazy. But we did and we burnt down all of it to make the video shoot look real," he said.

The video is currently trending at number one on YouTube both in Kenya and Tanzania with over 1.5 views.

“Nimetumia miezi mitatu kushot hii video. It was not easy. Train scene, expensive scene Hela imetumika sana. Shot ambazo sijawahiona,” he added.

Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video]
Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video] Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video] Pulse Live Kenya
Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video]
Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video] Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video] Pulse Live Kenya
Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video]
Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video] Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video]

Rayvanny forced to defend himself after setting own house on fire [Video]

Singer Karen Kaz Lucas claps back at critics attacking her for defending Alchemist

Singer Karen Kaz Lucas claps back at critics attacking her for defending Alchemist

Massawe Japanni & Willy Tuva's priceless reaction after hosting 59th Madaraka Day

Massawe Japanni & Willy Tuva's priceless reaction after hosting 59th Madaraka Day

Singer Moliy named Spotify's EQUAL ambassador of the month

Singer Moliy named Spotify's EQUAL ambassador of the month

Jada Pinkett finally addresses Oscar slap on Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett finally addresses Oscar slap on Red Table Talk

Esther Musila's heartwarming message to son as he turns 24 [Photos]

Esther Musila's heartwarming message to son as he turns 24 [Photos]

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML nominated for BET awards 2022 [Full Nominee List]

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Ini Edo reveals how motherhood changed her lifestyle

Ini Edo reveals how motherhood changed her lifestyle

Trending

Davido shares experience of working with Kanye West on his next album

DAVIDO (NME)

Davido releases symbolic video for 'Stand Strong'

Davido - Stand Strong Video

Singer Nandy receives distinguished YouTube award

Singer Nandy receives her Golden Plaque from YouTube

Kenyan creators to benefit from Spotify's Sh11 million grant [Details]

Eli, Oscar and Jola. Spotify celebrates African creators in style in South Africa [Photos]