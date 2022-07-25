Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

The Next Level Music (NLM) President shared a series of videos capturing his entry at the show and the crowd could be seen cheering and jumping in excitement.

This is the singer’s first major concert since announcing his exit from Diamond Platnumz’s owned record label WCB Wasafi after 6 years.

“Love you Songea. One time for the queen Nandy, Love made in Songea,” Rayvanny captioned his video.

Songstress Nandy surprised revelers who had turned up at her Festival with Vanny Boy’s presence at the festival.

“Tunaposema tuko vereeee ni kama hivi. songea mmjeua kuniliza sold out show. Suprise artist Rayvanny we did this bro thank you so much. Mkiawa mnaambiwa na ma suprise yatakuwepo ndo kama hivyo dont miss the show. Nandy festival 2022 tuko veree,” Nandy said over Rayvanny’s performance at her show.

Kings Music CEO Alikiba was among those who performed at the Nany Festival - Songea edition and Nandy was pleased to have him at the festival.

“Wanamwitaaaaaa King Kiba (Alikiba) thank you bro we did this asante kwa love ya kutosha. Songea sema mnasifa viingilio kwenu sio shida zenu mmetapikaaaaaaaaaaaaa. Nandy festival 2022,” Nandy told Alikiba.

A heavily pregnant Nandy also staged an electrifying performance - being the main act of the night.

The singer has been organising her own shows under the tag Nandy Festival in collaboration with a section of Tanzanian artistes.

In July, 2021 media personality Jalang’o, singer Masauti, singer Tanasha Donna and music producer Motif di Don were part of the Kenyan delegation that attended Nandy Festival in Arusha, Tanzania.