RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

A heavily pregnant Nandy also staged an electrifying performance being the main act of the night

Nandy and Rayvanny
Nandy and Rayvanny

Tanzanian singer Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa popularly known as Rayvanny made a surprise appearance at Nandy Festival in Songea, days after leaving WCB Wasafi.

Recommended articles

The Next Level Music (NLM) President shared a series of videos capturing his entry at the show and the crowd could be seen cheering and jumping in excitement.

This is the singer’s first major concert since announcing his exit from Diamond Platnumz’s owned record label WCB Wasafi after 6 years.

“Love you Songea. One time for the queen Nandy, Love made in Songea,” Rayvanny captioned his video.

Songstress Nandy surprised revelers who had turned up at her Festival with Vanny Boy’s presence at the festival.

“Tunaposema tuko vereeee ni kama hivi. songea mmjeua kuniliza sold out show. Suprise artist Rayvanny we did this bro thank you so much. Mkiawa mnaambiwa na ma suprise yatakuwepo ndo kama hivyo dont miss the show. Nandy festival 2022 tuko veree,” Nandy said over Rayvanny’s performance at her show.

Kings Music CEO Alikiba was among those who performed at the Nany Festival - Songea edition and Nandy was pleased to have him at the festival.

READ: We were arrested twice–Jalang'o on struggles of travelling to Tanzania by Road

“Wanamwitaaaaaa King Kiba (Alikiba) thank you bro we did this asante kwa love ya kutosha. Songea sema mnasifa viingilio kwenu sio shida zenu mmetapikaaaaaaaaaaaaa. Nandy festival 2022,” Nandy told Alikiba.

A heavily pregnant Nandy also staged an electrifying performance - being the main act of the night.

The singer has been organising her own shows under the tag Nandy Festival in collaboration with a section of Tanzanian artistes.

READ: You will never see the face, name or gender of our baby - Nandy declares

In July, 2021 media personality Jalang’o, singer Masauti, singer Tanasha Donna and music producer Motif di Don were part of the Kenyan delegation that attended Nandy Festival in Arusha, Tanzania.

In 2019, Willy Paul became the first Kenyan artist to take part at the annual event.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Aq9ine reveals why he started consuming bizarre food

Aq9ine reveals why he started consuming bizarre food

Akothee's firstborn daughter spends millions on new car

Akothee's firstborn daughter spends millions on new car

Michelle Obama’s new book will be out this November

Michelle Obama’s new book will be out this November

Nitakupatia mapenzi simple - Stevo Simple Boy shoots his shot at Kamene Goro

Nitakupatia mapenzi simple - Stevo Simple Boy shoots his shot at Kamene Goro

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first trailer debuts with soundtrack by Tems

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first trailer debuts with soundtrack by Tems

Prophet Carmel pours heart out to wish Rev Natasha happy birthday

Prophet Carmel pours heart out to wish Rev Natasha happy birthday

Harmonize celebrates Frida Kajala’s birthday with billboard advertisement, pens special message

Harmonize celebrates Frida Kajala’s birthday with billboard advertisement, pens special message

Former Machachari actor Almasi joins Hindu movement Hare Krishna

Former Machachari actor Almasi joins Hindu movement Hare Krishna

Trending

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy (Billboard)

Tems credited as a songwriter on Beyonce's upcoming album

Tems, Beyoncé

'I have made more money from 'Last Last' than on any other song' - Burna Boy reveals

Burna Boy

10 African musicians with the most YouTube subscribers

List of top 10 African musicians with most YouTube subscribers