In the new song, Diana B brags about how her ‘sponsor’ spoils her with expensive gifts and trips, while a less-monied young man is busy pampering her with sweet nothings.

"Nakuwanga na allergy ya umaskini, napenda good life, napenda fine things… Nimekam na mubaba, mfadhli, juu nakuanga na allergy ya umasikini. Napenda goodlife, napenda fine things, love bila pesa si tamu ni pilipili.

“Heri nipate heartbreak Dubai nikiwa kwa Yacht na champagne mi hudai, than a fly guy kutoka Githurai anajigamba na doshi na mfuko ni kirai. Hapa salamu ya good morning ni mpesa baby sio umelala aje, umeamkaje baby, hizo ni ufala baby. Ndo upate simu natumia, uza kidney baby,” sings Diana Marua.

Reactions as Diana B drops new tune dubbed ‘Mubaba’ [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

In the video Diana B featured comedian Terence Creative and his wife Milly Chebby, who play the roles of 'mubaba' and ‘mumama' respectively.

The song has been produced under Bahati’s Eastland Most Beloved (EMB) Records, while its video was shot by director Dolls.

Comedian Padi Wubonn has also been featured in the Mubaba video.

This is Diana Marua’s third song after joining the music industry back in November 2021.

Diana B’s first rap song Hatutaachana accumulated over 1 million views on YouTube in just three days. Her second song One Day managed to surpass the 1 million mark on YouTube in two days.

On its first day of release, the Mubaba video garnered over 100K views within four hours of being uploaded on YouTube.

Reactions

