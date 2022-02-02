RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Reactions as Diana B drops new tune dubbed 'Mubaba' [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Diana B releases new single featuring Vinny Flava

Reactions as Diana B drops new tune dubbed ‘Mubaba’ [Video]
Reactions as Diana B drops new tune dubbed ‘Mubaba’ [Video]

YouTuber turned rapper Diana Marua, stage name Diana B, has teamed up with fast-rising singer Vinny Flava for a new tune dubbed Mubaba.

In the new song, Diana B brags about how her ‘sponsor’ spoils her with expensive gifts and trips, while a less-monied young man is busy pampering her with sweet nothings.

"Nakuwanga na allergy ya umaskini, napenda good life, napenda fine things… Nimekam na mubaba, mfadhli, juu nakuanga na allergy ya umasikini. Napenda goodlife, napenda fine things, love bila pesa si tamu ni pilipili.

“Heri nipate heartbreak Dubai nikiwa kwa Yacht na champagne mi hudai, than a fly guy kutoka Githurai anajigamba na doshi na mfuko ni kirai. Hapa salamu ya good morning ni mpesa baby sio umelala aje, umeamkaje baby, hizo ni ufala baby. Ndo upate simu natumia, uza kidney baby,” sings Diana Marua.

Reactions as Diana B drops new tune dubbed ‘Mubaba’ [Video]
Reactions as Diana B drops new tune dubbed ‘Mubaba’ [Video] Reactions as Diana B drops new tune dubbed ‘Mubaba’ [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Diana Marua claps back at Willy Paul, releases 2nd song [Video]

In the video Diana B featured comedian Terence Creative and his wife Milly Chebby, who play the roles of 'mubaba' and ‘mumama' respectively.

The song has been produced under Bahati’s Eastland Most Beloved (EMB) Records, while its video was shot by director Dolls.

Comedian Padi Wubonn has also been featured in the Mubaba video.

This is Diana Marua’s third song after joining the music industry back in November 2021.

Diana B’s first rap song Hatutaachana accumulated over 1 million views on YouTube in just three days. Her second song One Day managed to surpass the 1 million mark on YouTube in two days.

On its first day of release, the Mubaba video garnered over 100K views within four hours of being uploaded on YouTube.

Reactions

muthoni__mugo Hii nayo mwenye atasema sijui Nini atoe yake tumskie😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

jeniffer_shantel The lyrics on Diana’s part is everything wewe nae unaenda mbali for sure 🔥

mariam_mwangi254 Heri kupata heartbreak kwa yatch Dubai🤣🤣🤣🤣,.........morning my foot ..mpesa iamue😂😂😂😂

ludahbrian Eeh heri nisikize success card

nataliatinah Unasimama pekee yako Dee,why lie

ndujulian 🔥🔥congratulations @diana_marua and @vinnyflava_ you have done it🔥🔥🔥hizo mistari weweeee

angel_sylvii Weah🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 hii nayo ni kali 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Earthquake😍😍❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

