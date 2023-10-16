The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema & Ckay to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar at Hey Neighbor music festival

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singers Rema and Ckay are set to perform at the Hey Neighbor Music Festival in Pretoria in December 2023.

Rema's appearance at the Hey Neighbor Music Festival will cap a stellar music year for the Mavin singer. In February, he performed at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The singer also celebrated a milestone in September as his collaboration with Selena Gomez, 'Calm Down', became the first Afrobeats song to hit a billion streams on Spotify and the first African song to chart for one year on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song recently won the first-ever Best Afrobeats Song award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ckay has enjoyed a similarly impressive year, as his debut album 'Sad Romance', continues to enjoy critical acclaim and international success with hits including 'Emiliana' and 'Watawi'.

Festival-goers will look forward to the duo's unique stagecraft and aura that have made them favourites among Nigerian music lovers, and Attendees can anticipate the enjoyment of a seamless blend of diverse cultures with the best live music experience.

The Hey Neighbour Music Festival will take place between the 8th and 10th of December 2023.

Other global stars expected to join Rema and Ckay in thrilling festival-goers at the event include American artists Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, H.E.R., and Khalid, South African rappers Nasty C and Focalistic, Kenyan music group Sauti Sol, and more.

