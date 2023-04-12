Rema sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

In the latest installment of the Billboard Chart dated April 15, 2023, Rema's 'Calm Down' feat Selena Gomez reaches a new peak of NO. 7 as it moves one spot up from its previous NO. 8 peak position.

This sees 'Calm Down' extends its record as the highest charting African song on the chart and it's closely followed in the record book by Wizkid's 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber which peaked at NO. 9.

Released in February 2022 as one of the lead singles for Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses', the song has gone on to achieve huge international success while appearing in multiple charts across Europe, the Middle East, and the US.