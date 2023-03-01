ADVERTISEMENT
Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 20 of Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's 'Calm Down' continues his fine international form as it breaks into the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Rema
Chart week March 4, 2023: This week on the chart, Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches a new peak of NO. 19 after moving six spots from its NO. 25 position last week while entering its 25th week on the chart.

Rema's 'Calm Down' remix feat Selena Gomez has reached enjoyed impressive success in the US where it has sold over a million units thus earning it an RIAA platinum plaque.

Tems continues to appear on the chart courtesy of Future's 'Wait For U' which appears at NO. 35 while extending its stay on the chart to 40 weeks.

US Afrobeats Songs chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' remix continues its domination as it extends its stay at the top to 26 weeks.

The top 5 remains unchanged with Libianca's 'People' retaining the 2nd spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' remaining at NO. 3, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' remaining at NO. 4, and Wizkid's 'Essence' featuring Tems & Justin Bieber stays at NO. 5.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' remains at NO. 6, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' stays at NO. 7, Fireboy's 'Peru' feat Ed Sheeran moves up to NO. 8, Burna Boy's 'Alone' drops one spot to NO. 9, and Oxlade's 'Kulosa' rounds of the top 10.

For debuts this week, BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez debuts at NO. 13, and Rema's 'Holiday' debuts one spot lower at NO. 14. Rema's second single 'Reason You' debuts at NO. 33, and Mannywellz's 'Ooou aah' debuts at NO. 39.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
