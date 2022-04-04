The award-winning star has been signed by Sony Music Africa at a time he has released a new album dubbed Dynastie.

In the 18-track album, Ferre has featured artistes like; Innos’ B, Josey and Chily. The album 'Dynastie’ is designed to appeal to music lovers of all ages.

Ferre Gola noted that he is happy to join the Sony Music Africa family as their flagship artiste.

Rhumba Star Ferre Gola signed by Sony Music as he unveils new album Pulse Live Kenya

“I am thrilled to announce partnership with Sony Music Africa. This is a great opportunity, not just for me, but the Congolese Rumba that I strongly embrace. This partnership will be the first of many from our country and I am happy to be the flagship artist. Sony Music Africa’s global network will allow my voice and the music I represent, the Congolese rumba, to be carried globally and I am very proud of this step in my career,” the Rhumba star explained.

According to Sean Watson - the Managing Director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa, his team his pleased to work with Gola.

“It’s a proud moment having an artist of Ferre’s calibre make the decision to partner with us at Sony. We’re excited about joining forces with him to bring his amazing music to the ears of as many fans as we can,” Sean Watson said.

Ferre Gola, whose real name is Hervé Gola Bataringe, began exploring music in a music band. During his remarkable passage within the legendary group Wenge Musica, he demonstrated the full extent of his talent through the song “Vita Imana”.

He then participated in the creation of the Marquis de Maison Mère (100 kilos) and also joined Koffi Olomidé's Quartier Latin orchestra in 2005 (Insecticide).

After these collective successes, Ferre Gola embarked on his solo career in 2006, releasing 4 albums in 10 years. His first two albums, "Sens Interdit" (2007) and "Qui est derrière toi" (2009) sold over 100,000 copies.

Since 2013, Ferre Gola has had a string of victories and nominations - Best Francophone Artist at the 21st edition of the MTV Africa Music Awards; and he was chosen as the best Central African artist at the Kora Awards, Afrika Muzik Magazine Awards and Kunde Awards.