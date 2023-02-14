Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Immediately after her performance, Rihanna’s concurrent listeners on Apple Music worldwide jumped a staggering 331%. She had notably more concurrent listeners than any of last year’s performers. All told, the hour following her halftime show was Rihanna’s biggest hour in Apple Music history by both concurrent listeners and streams.

Also of note, her catalog promptly stormed the charts worldwide. Nearly 16 years after its release, “Umbrella” reached the songs chart in 105 countries — a new record for the song - and is also the #1 song that her fans love to sing the most with Apple Music Sing. 'We Found Love' also reached the songs chart in a record 92 countries worldwide and 'Work' re-entered the charts in more than 50 countries. Rihanna’s songs charted in 149 countries on Sunday night.

'ANTI', which Rihanna said is her personal all time favorite album when asked during the Apple Music Halftime Show press conference, charted in 161 countries, reaching the top 10 in over 20 countries including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.