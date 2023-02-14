ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sunday, 12th February 2023 was Rihanna’s biggest day in Apple Music history by streams worldwide. It was also her biggest day in Shazam history.

With Halftime Show, Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history
With Halftime Show, Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history

Rihanna made history on Sunday night with her Apple Music Halftime Show: Not only did she usher in a new era of halftime history with an epic, career-spanning performance, but she also had a historic night on Apple Music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Immediately after her performance, Rihanna’s concurrent listeners on Apple Music worldwide jumped a staggering 331%. She had notably more concurrent listeners than any of last year’s performers. All told, the hour following her halftime show was Rihanna’s biggest hour in Apple Music history by both concurrent listeners and streams.

Also of note, her catalog promptly stormed the charts worldwide. Nearly 16 years after its release, “Umbrella” reached the songs chart in 105 countries — a new record for the song - and is also the #1 song that her fans love to sing the most with Apple Music Sing. 'We Found Love' also reached the songs chart in a record 92 countries worldwide and 'Work' re-entered the charts in more than 50 countries. Rihanna’s songs charted in 149 countries on Sunday night.

'ANTI', which Rihanna said is her personal all time favorite album when asked during the Apple Music Halftime Show press conference, charted in 161 countries, reaching the top 10 in over 20 countries including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Across Shazam, the Halftime Show resulted in Rihanna’s biggest day ever for Shazams. 8:31PM EST was the most-Shazamed minute of the show, and also the most-Shazamed minute in the US since last year's Halftime Show, with “We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris)” being the song with the most Shazams from Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Rihanna saw her biggest day in Apple Music history after Halftime Show

Nandy and Billnass enjoy Valentine's Day in France [Video]

Nandy and Billnass enjoy Valentine's Day in France [Video]

Prezzo proposes to girlfriend inside NRG studio [Video]

Prezzo proposes to girlfriend inside NRG studio [Video]

Jimal Roho Safi confirms relationship with Michelle Wangari in Valentine's Day post

Jimal Roho Safi confirms relationship with Michelle Wangari in Valentine's Day post

Lynne announces engagement to Eric Omondi

Lynne announces engagement to Eric Omondi

Vera Sidika explains how she filmed RHONairobi while heavily pregnant

Vera Sidika explains how she filmed RHONairobi while heavily pregnant

Trump brands Rihanna's Super Bowl performance an 'epic fail'

Trump brands Rihanna's Super Bowl performance an 'epic fail'

Cebbie Koks pens sweet letter to self as she turns a year older

Cebbie Koks pens sweet letter to self as she turns a year older

Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy's wife

Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy's wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jose Chameleone and King Saha

Chameleone’s response when he was asked if King Saha wrote ‘Valu Valu’ for him

From left: Harmonize, Samidoh, Diamond and Trio Mio

Top 7 fresh and hot song releases this week

Jay Z

Billboard, Vibe rank Jay Z as the greatest rapper of all time

Necessary Noize, Longombaz and Deux Vultures

8 memorable music groups from Kenya's vibrant 2000s