The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among rappers shaping the future of Hip Hop

Adeayo Adebiyi

Blaqbonez has been recognized as a Hip-Hop innovator in Rolling Stone's prestigious list of 50 Hip-Hop artists shaping the genre.

Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among 50 rappers shaping Hip Hop
Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among 50 rappers shaping Hip Hop

Recommended articles

Since breaking into the mainstream, Blaqbonez has become one of the stars shaping Nigerian Hip Hop through his distinct flows, thrilling personality, and sheer drive.

Starting as a sharp-talking rapper who doesn't shy away from a face-off, Blaqbonez would go on to sign for Chocolate City and gradually work his way to mainstream success by relentlessly churning out impressive body of works and boldly marketing his craft.

His inclusion in Rolling Stone's list is a testament to his exceptional talent, dedication, and notable contributions to Nigerian and African Hip-Hop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blaqbonez has consistently pushed not only the boundaries of his artistry but also Nigerian Hip-Hop as he blends different genres to add much-needed excitement to the genre.

Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among 50 rappers shaping the future of Hip Hop
Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among 50 rappers shaping the future of Hip Hop Pulse Nigeria

The rapper is one of the artists currently shaping the commercial return of Hip Hop in Nigeria through his innovative music and brand. His inclusion on Rolling Stone's Innovative Rappers list is an endorsement that will spur him to continue offering more creative sides of his talent.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amber Ray in tight spot after son questioned lavish bash for 3-month-old Africanah

Amber Ray in tight spot after son questioned lavish bash for 3-month-old Africanah

I'm not ready for wars about academic achievements - Chameleone

I'm not ready for wars about academic achievements - Chameleone

Sleeping under the bridge taught me how to hustle - Oxlade

Sleeping under the bridge taught me how to hustle - Oxlade

Justina Syokau vows to protect son from social media

Justina Syokau vows to protect son from social media

Long-serving KQ staffer receives unforgettable water cannon salute

Long-serving KQ staffer receives unforgettable water cannon salute

Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among rappers shaping the future of Hip Hop

Rolling Stone lists Blaqbonez among rappers shaping the future of Hip Hop

Confirmed: Azeezah set to debut as new 10/10 host

Confirmed: Azeezah set to debut as new 10/10 host

WATCH: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage

WATCH: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage

Konshens applauds Kenyan lady’s skillful rap to his dancehall hit

Konshens applauds Kenyan lady’s skillful rap to his dancehall hit

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rapper Fabolous attends Labor Day Takeover at Republic Lounge on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

American rapper Fabolous arrives in Kenya ahead of concert [Video]

Apple Music dedicates August to celebrate the women of Amapiano

Apple Music dedicates August to celebrate the women changing Amapiano

#PulseHot&Fresh

'Katunge' disappears after joining university & 7 other fresh hits this week

Navio and The Mith

Navio reveals plans of a new Klear Kut project