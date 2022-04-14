RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ruger returns with a colourful video for "Dior"

Taken from his 'Second Wave' EP, Ruger shares 'Dior' video.

Ruger is back with a new video for his hit single "Dior," which is available now. Watch the video to see Ruger commanding the H.M.S Dior alongside his love interest across the seas of the Cape of Good Hope in true pirate fashion.

Ruger's impact on the music scene has been enormous in just over a year. Ruger was named one of Vogue's 22 musicians to watch in 2022, and he has received endorsements from Davido, Don Jazzy, Popcaan, Burna Boy, and others. Ruger has amassed over 100 million streams on his discography to date, introducing listeners to his sound that melds the genres of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and R&B across the Kukbeats production.

Ruger wowed fans with his vocal and lyrical abilities on his debut single One Shirt, which featured Jonzing labelmates Rema and D'Prince. Following the release of one of the year's biggest Afrobeats singles, Bounce's profile skyrocketed. The single has over 70 million streams and views after receiving a UK remix from Midas the Jagaban. The singer-range songwriter's and sonical breadth were showcased in the release of two EPs, Pandemic and Second Wave.

