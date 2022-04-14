Ruger returns with a colourful video for "Dior"

Ruger's impact on the music scene has been enormous in just over a year. Ruger was named one of Vogue's 22 musicians to watch in 2022, and he has received endorsements from Davido, Don Jazzy, Popcaan, Burna Boy, and others. Ruger has amassed over 100 million streams on his discography to date, introducing listeners to his sound that melds the genres of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and R&B across the Kukbeats production.