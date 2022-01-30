Sailors Gang to make a comeback, Miracle Baby promises

An adamant Miracle Baby has iterated that the group's career was cut short in 2020, against their wishes, insisting that they needed to 'get back in the game'.

Disclosing that the Gang was more like a family to him, Miracle Baby asked his fellow Sailors to be patient as he worked to get the group back into the music industry.

The Gengetone star did not disclose how long fans may have to wait for the comeback but he insisted there was a greater reason why the group had faced the challenges.

"Ata kuende ajee hii ndo rende natambua toka utotoni Soo ata tuchekwe iswear ninatry my best kuwarudisha Game soon kueni strong God ako na reason yakee

"(No matter what happens, these [Sailors Gang] are the people who've had my back since we were kids. And even if everyone is laughing at us now, I swear I'm doing my best to get us back in the Game soon. Be strong, God has a reason)," the artiste stated sharing a picture of the whole crew.

Fans have received Miracle Baby's announcement with excitement, letting him know that they have been eagerly awaiting their return.

kafibaddestting I wonder who's laughing... Y'all made a huge impact on the game NO Cap. A king will always be a king... Jah blessings mzing

shamsanyambura May God give you that courage with full force, we are always there as your loyal fans, never mind the past tunawapenda sana ❤️❤️❤️

rillkidpato Come back guys we miss your vibes😢😍

itsyourgal_wambo We trust you guys🔥team Strong 😍

What would a Sailors Gang comeback entail?

To get back in the industry, the group may be looking at a number of critical changes which other successful musicians have embraced when they needed to return to an industry that had spit them out.

For Sailors, specifically, they will definitely need to change their management company. While opinions are split on whether their conduct may have been at fault, the truth is they will need a set of partners who understand their background and who are patient enough to groom their talent into the money-making machine Sailors Gang undoubtedly is.

Proper talent management will also help create a professional image for the group among industry players who may have lost trust in the Sailors Gang brand.

Big shot musicians around the world (Jay Z, Mariah Carey and others) made their comebacks with hits which resonated with a large majority of music listeners.

In Kenya, a great example of the power of a great comeback hit is Mejja 'Mtoto wa Khadija'. After the Genge hype waned, Mejja and other great acts from Kenya's Genge era went silent and most have remained relics in history.

Mejja, however, is now raking in millions and etching his name in Kenya's musical hall of fame through collaborations with young, upcoming and talented new-age artistes.