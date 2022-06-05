Samidoh, Joyce Wamama & Tonny Young thrill fans in concert at the KICC [Photos]

Partygoers from different parts of the country ditched their blankets to brace the Nairobi cold with the aim of having a good time at the much-hyped festival.

The concert brought together Mugithi heavyweights who thrilled their fans in a fun and intimate night of their well-known and loved hit songs.

Mugithi lovers started to stream to the venue of the event as early as 7:00 p.m. with an opportunity to have a one-on-one connection with their favorite stars who were headliners of the concert.

Photos captured from the Mt Kenya Festival Headlined by Samidoh and Joyce Wamama at KICC Pulse Live Kenya

Mugithi is a form of music originated by the Kikuyu people of Kenya but enjoyed by other ethnic groups within Kenya – a true reflection of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow saying that ‘Music is a universal language’.

The show kicked off with a performance from Steve Rogers the Country Boy. Steve delivered a fire set of county music with a rendition of world most famous reggae and Country songs. He performed songs like Wendo Uyu, The Vows Go Unbroken, Nyita Na Guoko, Your Man, Wi Muthaka among others.

Steve Rogers paved way for Ayrosh – the young man who has given Mugithi a modern touch with his songs.

Ayrosh who is an Afro-fusion singer kept the crowd jamming to his songs, many singing his lyrics word to word. He was the second act on stage and he definitely understood the assignment as revelers could not get enough to his performance. Some of the songs he performed include Nuu, Ya!, Kiroko, Who are you, Fire, Ngutunge, Murasta and his latest single Githambutha.

Ayrosh rocked the crowd away, preparing the stage for gospel star Sammy Irungu who immediately changed the atmosphere at the festival into a worship session.

Sammy kicked off his set with Muthenya Wakwa a song that has over 6.9 million views on YouTube. Other songs were Ndakanjethe, Munyoneri Kuraya, Menyerera Gucenjanirio Irathimo and Mundu Gukena just to mention a few.

Another gospel artiste presenter at the Mt. Kenya Festival was Sammy K, who made sure the elevate the tempo that has been created by his fellow star Sammy Irungu. Sammy K was the fourth act on stage, bringing out his best foot forward with some of his hit songs Utana wa Ngai, Ndigiriganirwo, Nyarara and Gutirai Kwega.

Fast-ring Mugithi singer Antony Kamau alas Tonny Young took the performance at the Festival to a whole new level with his melodies voice performing songs like Ndingiumbika, Ngongega, Kaba Kimama, Mweri Umwe.

With only one year plus in the industry Tonny Young already sounds like those legendary Mugithi artiste with over 20 years’ experience.

At exactly 2:15 a.m. the main man of the night Samuel Muchoki popularly known as Samidoh showed up on stage and the crowd went crazy.

Samidoh who is an Administration Police officer by profession, staged an electrifying performance of hit songs; Mumbi, Murata wa Ngai, Muthoniwa, Kawhite Mwana Wa White, Mwago witú, among others.

The singer also had the pleasure to invite Joyce Wamama on stage for the performance of their viral song Wendo Wi Cama.

Wendo Wi Cama was Samidoh’s last song on stage before Joyce took over with her songs. Others who performed afterwards were; Miracle Baby’s Wife Karol Katrue and Waithaka wa Jane.

The Mt.Kenya Festival that was put together by Homoboyz Entertainment was hosted by Pastor Man Kush.

Shortcomings at the Mt Kenya Festival

Despite being in the city centre and having a heavy lineup of Mugithi acts, the Mt Kenya Festival registered a very low turnout as compared to other Mugithi events and concerts that have been held at KICC.

Another, notable shortcoming at the festival was late kickoff although early communications had indicated that show will start on time.

