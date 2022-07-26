RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sauti Sol, Khaligraph address corruption, debt in new song

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

'In My Head' is a timely reminder to Kenyans to vote wisely

Sauti Sol and Khaligraph Jones team up to release a song, 'In My Head'
Sauti Sol and Khaligraph Jones team up to release a song, 'In My Head'

With just 13 days to go until the start of the General Elections, Kenya's favourite band Sauti Sol have teamed up with critically acclaimed rapper Khaligraph Jones to release a politically-charged song.

Recommended articles

The song, 'In My Head' is the first in a series dubbed 'Tujiangalie' (self-reflection) coined after their 2018 hit song of the same name performed by Sauti Sol and Nyashinski.

The track, launched on Monday, July 25 can be summarised as a cry for help, with the artists touching on major problems plaguing not only Kenya but Africa at large. From corruption, to high costs of living, increase in taxes and mounting debt.

Bien-Aime Baraza kicks off 'In My Head' addressing Africans through a carefully worded love letter. "Now we know better, we gone do better, so you better be a go-getter," says Bien.

Sauti Sol teams up with Khaligraph Jones to release new song, 'In My Head'
Sauti Sol teams up with Khaligraph Jones to release new song, 'In My Head' Sauti Sol teams up with Khaligraph Jones for 'Tujiangalie' remix [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jalang'o, Sainapei & Prezzo featured in new comedy show 'Roast House'

As Bien continues to drop bar after bar, the visuals on the video highlight newspaper clips of previous scandals that have dogged the country.

Some of the scandals highlighted include; The 2015 National Youth Service Scandal which saw Sh1.8Billion get stolen from the Ministry of Devolution and Planning.

Another gripping scandal highlighted was the 2018 maize scam which saw Agriculture Permanent Secretary Richard Lesiyampe as well as former National Cereals and Produce Board Managing Director Newton Terer over failure to account for Sh5Billion of taxpayers money used to import maize.

The latest visa scandal that delayed and ultimately prevented some athletes from competing in the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon has also been highlighted.

Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala's appeal to Kenyans over his visa saga
Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala's appeal to Kenyans over his visa saga Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala's appeal to Kenyans over his visa saga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyans turn against Omanyala after his latest statement

Khaligraph in his authoritarian manner opted to address the political class directly. Stating how leaders rush to their citizens only when searching for votes but disappear once elected into office.

"While campaigning, you opt to use boda-bodas just to appease the voter but once we elect you, you get twisted and disappear from the electorate," said Khaligraph often referred to as 'OG'.

The voters, however, were not spared either from Khaligraph's punches. He reflected on the way Kenyans too play a huge role in undermining the growth of their own country. Lecturing them on their failed role to elect good leaders.

"It's good to speak facts because we too act atrociously. When you elect a thief, it's akin to giving all your money away. A crook will always be ready to make your life worse," said the OG.

Sauti Sol and Khaligraph Jones team up to release a song, 'In My Head'
Sauti Sol and Khaligraph Jones team up to release a song, 'In My Head' Sauti Sol teams up with Khaligraph Jones for 'Tujiangalie' remix [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

He further touched on the four Presidential candidates taking part in the race to State House, saying he shouldn't be blamed if he votes for Professor George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party, who he describes as the "Priest of Marijuana."

Prof Wajackoyah in his manifesto stated his plans to regulate the farming and production of marijuana for industrial and medical use if he is elected as the fifth President of Kenya.

Savara Mudigi speaking on July 22 while announcing the release date of the song said; “When a song has a meaning, it can outlive us. We can say we are from a certain generation and we sensitized people about a particular change in our society.”

Bien who is also the group's lead vocalist added that the 'Tujiangalie' remix will soon be out to remind Kenyans to vote wisely.

Sauti Sol feat Khaligraph Jones - In my Head - YouTube

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pritty Vishy blasts ex-Stevo Simple Boy after proposing to new girlfriend

Pritty Vishy blasts ex-Stevo Simple Boy after proposing to new girlfriend

Ex-socialite Venessa Chettle opens up on losing her child after accident

Ex-socialite Venessa Chettle opens up on losing her child after accident

Sauti Sol, Khaligraph address corruption, debt in new song

Sauti Sol, Khaligraph address corruption, debt in new song

Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Aq9ine reveals why he started consuming bizarre food

Aq9ine reveals why he started consuming bizarre food

Akothee's firstborn daughter spends millions on new car

Akothee's firstborn daughter spends millions on new car

Michelle Obama’s new book will be out this November

Michelle Obama’s new book will be out this November

Nitakupatia mapenzi simple - Stevo Simple Boy shoots his shot at Kamene Goro

Nitakupatia mapenzi simple - Stevo Simple Boy shoots his shot at Kamene Goro

Trending

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy (Billboard)

Tems credited as a songwriter on Beyonce's upcoming album

Tems, Beyoncé

10 African musicians with the most YouTube subscribers

List of top 10 African musicians with most YouTube subscribers

Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Nandy and Rayvanny