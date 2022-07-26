Sauti Sol, Khaligraph address corruption, debt in new song

The song, 'In My Head' is the first in a series dubbed 'Tujiangalie' (self-reflection) coined after their 2018 hit song of the same name performed by Sauti Sol and Nyashinski.

The track, launched on Monday, July 25 can be summarised as a cry for help, with the artists touching on major problems plaguing not only Kenya but Africa at large. From corruption, to high costs of living, increase in taxes and mounting debt.

Bien-Aime Baraza kicks off 'In My Head' addressing Africans through a carefully worded love letter. "Now we know better, we gone do better, so you better be a go-getter," says Bien.

As Bien continues to drop bar after bar, the visuals on the video highlight newspaper clips of previous scandals that have dogged the country.

Some of the scandals highlighted include; The 2015 National Youth Service Scandal which saw Sh1.8Billion get stolen from the Ministry of Devolution and Planning.

Another gripping scandal highlighted was the 2018 maize scam which saw Agriculture Permanent Secretary Richard Lesiyampe as well as former National Cereals and Produce Board Managing Director Newton Terer over failure to account for Sh5Billion of taxpayers money used to import maize.

The latest visa scandal that delayed and ultimately prevented some athletes from competing in the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon has also been highlighted.

Khaligraph Jones speaks on the voters' inability to elect proper leaders

Khaligraph in his authoritarian manner opted to address the political class directly. Stating how leaders rush to their citizens only when searching for votes but disappear once elected into office.

"While campaigning, you opt to use boda-bodas just to appease the voter but once we elect you, you get twisted and disappear from the electorate," said Khaligraph often referred to as 'OG'.

The voters, however, were not spared either from Khaligraph's punches. He reflected on the way Kenyans too play a huge role in undermining the growth of their own country. Lecturing them on their failed role to elect good leaders.

"It's good to speak facts because we too act atrociously. When you elect a thief, it's akin to giving all your money away. A crook will always be ready to make your life worse," said the OG.

He further touched on the four Presidential candidates taking part in the race to State House, saying he shouldn't be blamed if he votes for Professor George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party, who he describes as the "Priest of Marijuana."

Prof Wajackoyah in his manifesto stated his plans to regulate the farming and production of marijuana for industrial and medical use if he is elected as the fifth President of Kenya.

Savara Mudigi speaking on July 22 while announcing the release date of the song said; “When a song has a meaning, it can outlive us. We can say we are from a certain generation and we sensitized people about a particular change in our society.”