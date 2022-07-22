RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sauti Sol teams up with Khaligraph Jones for 'Tujiangalie' remix [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Tujiangalie is a timely reminder to Kenyans to vote wisely

Kenyan Boy band Sauti Sol have teamed up with award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones for the remix of their 2018 hit song 'Tujiangalie' (self-reflection) ahead of the August general election.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, Sauti Sol released behind the scenes of the making of ‘Tujiangalie remix’ with details on why the remix is much needed during this electioneering period.

“If we all unite with one voice, it’s a wrap... we are trying to flex as much as we can because we have a lot of people who are looking up to us to make a difference.

“I’m just hoping that right now people are wise enough to know how this game is being played. Take the direction of change and that’s what basically we are pushing for, so tujiangalie,” says Kahligraph Jones.

Sauti Sol lead Vocalist Bien-Aime Baraza added that the Tujiangalie remix will be out to remind Kenyans to vote wisely.

“I really hope that this song reaches you and you understand it so that it can also change you. As you go and vote just remember don’t let the same snake bite you twice,” Bein-Aime said.

Savara Mudigi who is part of the Sauti Sol band, says; “When a song has a meaning, it can outlive us. We can say we are from a certain generation and we sensitized people about a particular change in our society,”.

READ: How much Khaligraph paid Sauti Sol's Bien for 'Yes Bana' hit song

READ: Khaligraph Jones and Sauti Sol’s Bien roast each other on social media

The original Tujiangalie song, released on August 22, 2018 featuring Nyashinski, serves as a reminder to Kenyans to always elect the right people into public office.

In the song, Sauti Sol and Nyashinski talk about issues affecting Kenya as Country from debt, corruption, democracy, religion, tribalism, patriotism, and the role social media plays in all this.

The song also reminds the youth to champion for a revolution because Kenya as Country depends on them on so many levels.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

