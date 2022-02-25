Savara releases his much anticipated debut album, ‘Savage Level’

The 14-track body of work, which was all produced by Savara, cuts across themes including love, awakening, consciousness, anxiety, growth, and excellence.

In the Album he has featured Nyashinski on track number four tilted ‘More than a Friend’ and Karun on number 10 called 'Vibration'.

The official launch of the album come days after he held a private listening party that brought together members of the fourth estate, musicians and select fans.

So far, Savra has released three music videos from the Album; Balance, Killem Everyday and Sababisha which was released on February 25, 2022.

Savara drops new tune ‘Sababisha’ as his much anticipate album launches Pulse Live Kenya

Sababisha tells a story of his relationship with his mother and how she raised him, giving a glimpse into his childhood in Eastlands; while Anxiety addresses the issue of mental health and its relation to men.

On the philosophy that forms the foundation of his brand and represents his personal journey and life story, Savara says, “Savage Level is a mentality; your mindset has the power to shape your reality. Savage Level is a mantra, a movement, and a way of life. We all can unlock the best versions of ourselves.”

The singer added that ‘Savage Level’ is a global sound and a tribe with various layers to it. It’s Afro-Confusion - different sonic levels packaged in a beautiful rhythmic way.

Known as The Vibe Curator, Savara has left an imprint of who he is in every song on the album, documenting how his style continues to evolve.

“For me being savage is unlocking your inner potential. With this album unlocking my inner potential and telling African stories in the most African way possible but in a global kind of sound.