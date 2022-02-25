RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Savara releases his much anticipated debut album, ‘Savage Level’

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Check out Savara's new album with features from Nyashinski and Karun

Savara drops new tune ‘Sababisha’ as his much anticipate album launches
Savara drops new tune ‘Sababisha’ as his much anticipate album launches

Kenyan musician and Sauti Sol member Savara Mudigi has finally released his much anticipated album dubbed Savage Level.

Recommended articles

The 14-track body of work, which was all produced by Savara, cuts across themes including love, awakening, consciousness, anxiety, growth, and excellence.

In the Album he has featured Nyashinski on track number four tilted ‘More than a Friend’ and Karun on number 10 called 'Vibration'.

The official launch of the album come days after he held a private listening party that brought together members of the fourth estate, musicians and select fans.

So far, Savra has released three music videos from the Album; Balance, Killem Everyday and Sababisha which was released on February 25, 2022.

Savara drops new tune ‘Sababisha’ as his much anticipate album launches
Savara drops new tune ‘Sababisha’ as his much anticipate album launches Savara drops new tune ‘Sababisha’ as his much anticipate album launches Pulse Live Kenya

Sababisha tells a story of his relationship with his mother and how she raised him, giving a glimpse into his childhood in Eastlands; while Anxiety addresses the issue of mental health and its relation to men.

On the philosophy that forms the foundation of his brand and represents his personal journey and life story, Savara says, “Savage Level is a mentality; your mindset has the power to shape your reality. Savage Level is a mantra, a movement, and a way of life. We all can unlock the best versions of ourselves.”

The singer added that ‘Savage Level’ is a global sound and a tribe with various layers to it. It’s Afro-Confusion - different sonic levels packaged in a beautiful rhythmic way.

Savara drops new tune ‘Sababisha’ as his much anticipate album launches
Savara drops new tune ‘Sababisha’ as his much anticipate album launches Savara drops new tune ‘Sababisha’ as his much anticipate album launches Pulse Live Kenya

Known as The Vibe Curator, Savara has left an imprint of who he is in every song on the album, documenting how his style continues to evolve.

“For me being savage is unlocking your inner potential. With this album unlocking my inner potential and telling African stories in the most African way possible but in a global kind of sound.

“So Savage Level is a project for anybody who goes out of their way to unlock their own potential and to live by it,” Savara explained.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of Nyashinski’s much hyped Shin City finally revealed [Photos]

Details of Nyashinski’s much hyped Shin City finally revealed [Photos]

Frankie reacts to break up with Corazon Kwamboka with this video

Frankie reacts to break up with Corazon Kwamboka with this video

Savara releases his much anticipated debut album, ‘Savage Level’

Savara releases his much anticipated debut album, ‘Savage Level’

Event cancelled: Bien, Chimano and Nviiri The Storyteller were the headliners

Event cancelled: Bien, Chimano and Nviiri The Storyteller were the headliners

Africa: The next music hub for new talent

Africa: The next music hub for new talent

How bandits recently ambushed Khaligraph Jones' video shoot, demanded Sh600,000 [Video]

How bandits recently ambushed Khaligraph Jones' video shoot, demanded Sh600,000 [Video]

Faiza abandons daughter with baby daddy DJ Shiti

Faiza abandons daughter with baby daddy DJ Shiti

'Inventing Anna' breaks new Netflix rating as most viewed English series

'Inventing Anna' breaks new Netflix rating as most viewed English series

Nicah the queen talks co-parenting with Dr Ofweneke as daughter graduates

Nicah the queen talks co-parenting with Dr Ofweneke as daughter graduates

Trending

Diamond in trouble for displaying Confederate flags in his new video

Diamond in trouble for displaying Confederate flags in his new music video

Bahati elated as ‘Adhiambo’ ft Prince Indah clocks 10 million views

Bahati

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran's 'Peru' reaches the top 40 on US pop radio

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran to collaborate on 'Peru (Remix).'

How Savara's exclusive album listening party went down

How Sauti Sol 's Savara's exclusive album listening party went down