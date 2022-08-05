RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Savara dedicates special song to Ferdinand Omanyala

The song comes out only hours after Omanyala's win in Birmingham

Gold medallist Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men's 100m athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day seven of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 4, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Savara, Khaligraph Jones, Maandy and Trio Mio have teamed up to release a new banger, dedicated to the fastest man in the beautiful continent of Africa, Ferdinand Omanyala.

The song rightfully named after Omanyala was released on Thursday, August 5 just hours after the former etched himself into the history books by winning gold in the 100m at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Omanyala's win meant Kenya secured a gold medal in the 100m in the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1962 when Seraphino Antao in Perth, Western Australia marked the highest point of his career, when he won 100 and 220 yards gold medals.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Ferdinand Omanyala of Team Kenya celebrates after winning the Gold medal in the Men's 100m Final on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 03, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
READ: HISTORY! Ferdinand Omanyala is a Commonwealth champion

The fast paced song produced and mixed by: Savara starts off with an audio extract from a stadium announcer with the words; "On your marks, get set, go," blasting through the air.

Savara then quickly jumps onto the track with the chorus mixed in both Kiswahili and sheng; "Go go go Omanyala, tuko teke kama Omanyala (we are in a rush just like Omanyala) , tunakimbiza kama Omanyala (chasing our goals like Omanyala)."

25-seconds into the song, we finally get introduced to Khaligraph Jones aka the OG, who in usual fashion, grabs the microphone ready to spit bar after bar.

The critically-acclaimed rapper starts off his verse quoting a famous Kiswahili saying; 'Mbio za sakafuni huishia ukingoni,' which loosely translates to every journey must have an end.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones
READ: Maryolive releases new EP, mixing both English and Kikuyu

However, the OG as he continuous to spit bar for bar, seems to disagree with the popular Kiswahili saying by categorically stating that despite all the rumours, Khaligraph Jones is the certified king of the capital city, Nairobi where he uses his studio as his tabernacle.

The OG also pays homage to Nigerian Ultra Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in mixed martial arts.

Picking up where Papa Jones left off, Maandy aka Kabaya delivers bars upon bars in her usual soft but commanding voice as she explains how she is the queen of her hood, where everybody wants and envies her.

"This one is dedicated to all my people from the Ghetto all the way to my guys in Siwaka. If you're not in a rush then you'll find me ahead, but please explain why you're following me, is it because you want me?" Maandy quizzes.

Trio Mio
READ: Sauti Sol's Bien launches his own club in Nairobi [Photos]

TJ Mario Kasela alias Trio Mio finishes the track by wading through tales of his fast-rising career as well as the quest to reach financial stability.

One line that stands out is; "I lead, you follow! Nyi ni wanangu mnafahamu vile nakam (you are my children, you understand how fast I am rising). Sauti ya kwangu ikona utamu na imenoga sana (my voice is so soothing, it has helped me go viral)," he says.

Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

