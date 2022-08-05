Savara dedicates special song to Ferdinand Omanyala

The song rightfully named after Omanyala was released on Thursday, August 5 just hours after the former etched himself into the history books by winning gold in the 100m at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Omanyala's win meant Kenya secured a gold medal in the 100m in the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1962 when Seraphino Antao in Perth, Western Australia marked the highest point of his career, when he won 100 and 220 yards gold medals.

GO! GO! GO! Omanyala

The fast paced song produced and mixed by: Savara starts off with an audio extract from a stadium announcer with the words; "On your marks, get set, go," blasting through the air.

Savara then quickly jumps onto the track with the chorus mixed in both Kiswahili and sheng; "Go go go Omanyala, tuko teke kama Omanyala (we are in a rush just like Omanyala) , tunakimbiza kama Omanyala (chasing our goals like Omanyala)."

25-seconds into the song, we finally get introduced to Khaligraph Jones aka the OG, who in usual fashion, grabs the microphone ready to spit bar after bar.

The critically-acclaimed rapper starts off his verse quoting a famous Kiswahili saying; 'Mbio za sakafuni huishia ukingoni,' which loosely translates to every journey must have an end.

However, the OG as he continuous to spit bar for bar, seems to disagree with the popular Kiswahili saying by categorically stating that despite all the rumours, Khaligraph Jones is the certified king of the capital city, Nairobi where he uses his studio as his tabernacle.

The OG also pays homage to Nigerian Ultra Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in mixed martial arts.

Picking up where Papa Jones left off, Maandy aka Kabaya delivers bars upon bars in her usual soft but commanding voice as she explains how she is the queen of her hood, where everybody wants and envies her.

"This one is dedicated to all my people from the Ghetto all the way to my guys in Siwaka. If you're not in a rush then you'll find me ahead, but please explain why you're following me, is it because you want me?" Maandy quizzes.

TJ Mario Kasela alias Trio Mio finishes the track by wading through tales of his fast-rising career as well as the quest to reach financial stability.