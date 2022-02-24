How Savara's exclusive album listening party went down

The event brought together members of the fourth estate, musicians and select fans, who got to watch the artiste perform songs from the 14-track album.

Savara also gave a short history and inspiration behind every track.

How Sauti Sol 's Savara's exclusive album listening party went down Pulse Live Kenya

“For me being savage is unlocking your inner potential. With this album unlocking my inner potential and telling African stories in the most African way possible but in a global kind of sound.

“So Savage Level is a project for anybody who goes out of their way to unlock their own potential and to live by it,” Savara explained.

Savara also thanked everyone who has contributed to the success of his new album.

"Shout out to everyone who contributed to the music, the likes of Nyashnsiki, Karun. All the people who helped me compose and write the songs (Bien, Nviiri, Bensoul) and my whole support system (Sol Generation). ACA the label that I'm doing the songs with, my family, and the media, Thank you so much.

"The album is dropping this Friday, check out Savage Level on all platforms, plus a couple videos and merchandise,” a thankful Savara said.

In a separate post on his social media pages, Savara appreciated everyone who turned up at the private listening party.

“Had an amazing time with press and a few friends at the Savage Level press briefing. Thanks to the Media for coming in large numbers. Let's build this industry step by step,” he posted.

Having attended the private event, this writer sought to find out if those present had already picked their favourite tunes from the album.

Sol Generation's General Manager William Nanjero

I love Changes and Anxiety.

Changes because I have seen what Savara went through, I have seen process when he was writing the songs, I have seen him on tour and I have seen how that has impacted his songwriting. Again, it's is such a beautiful song because it reminds us every time you are going through something it's elevating you.

Anxiety because it’s a tough world for us young men and teenage boys and what Savara is trying to do is to build a support system for us when we are going through something. Find a support mechanism and we gonna building a community of strong men.

How Sauti Sol 's Savara's exclusive album listening party went down Pulse Live Kenya

Yvonne Endo - Savara’s girlfriend

What I love most about this album is that Savara has found a platform where he can express himself and tell his story. We are used to listening to Sauti Sol as a whole but Alone Together has given us a chance to find out what everyone in the group brings to the table.

Savara has really taken his time to tell stories about himself and show his skill as a producer because this album is self-produced, all the 14 tracks. My favourite song is More Than A Friend featuring Nyashinski it has something to do with me but that’s not why I love it. The lyrics, the vibe and it so catchy.

NRG presenter Shaq the Yungin

I love the song Anxiety because I believe a lot of people go through a lot in life and what he is talking about in the song is reality. I also like Reggae ya Kinyozi.