Simi becomes the first female to reach 100 million streams on Boomplay

Simi achieved this feat after the release of her 5th solo project 'To Be Honest (TBH)', which further consolidated her position as one of Nigeria's finest voices.

The achievement holds significant value for not only Simi but also for other female artists whose talent have been created a spine for the female side of Nigeria's fast-growing music industry.

This record sees Simi join the enviable list of Nigerian artists such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, and Joeboy who have garnered 100 million streams on Boomplay.

Pulse Nigeria

Commenting on this feat, Tosin Sorinola, Director of Artiste & Media Relations, Boomplay, shared that “Boomplay is dedicated to amplifying voices and ensuring inclusion and representation in music. As an organization, we will continue to recognize and celebrate the strides made by women globally.”