Simi becomes the first female to reach 100 million streams on Boomplay

Nigerian sensational award-winning songstress, Simi has achieved another landmark feat as she becomes the first female artist to reach 100 million total streams on Boomplay.

Boomplay which is one of Nigeria's leading music streaming platforms made the announcement across their social media platforms to celebrate the monumental achievement.

Simi achieved this feat after the release of her 5th solo project 'To Be Honest (TBH)', which further consolidated her position as one of Nigeria's finest voices.

The achievement holds significant value for not only Simi but also for other female artists whose talent have been created a spine for the female side of Nigeria's fast-growing music industry.

This record sees Simi join the enviable list of Nigerian artists such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, and Joeboy who have garnered 100 million streams on Boomplay.

Commenting on this feat, Tosin Sorinola, Director of Artiste & Media Relations, Boomplay, shared that “Boomplay is dedicated to amplifying voices and ensuring inclusion and representation in music. As an organization, we will continue to recognize and celebrate the strides made by women globally.”

Since Simi broke into the mainstream with her single 'Tiff' in 2014 she has gone on to establish herself as a super talented multi-award-winning songwriter and singer. Her 2017 eponymous album 'Simisola' won the album of the year at the Headies and her rich understanding of music has seen her serve as a judge in the 7th season of Nigerian idol 2022.

