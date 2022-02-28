Singer Asa unveils new Album 'Five' with features from Wizkid & Amaarae

In the 10-track album the singer has featured notable names like Wizkid, Amaarae and The Cavemen. The album also carries her successful hit singles “Mayana” and “Ocean”.

According to ASA, the new album is part of her evolving journey and this is evident with how she managed to fuse Pop, Afrobeat, R&B, Soul and electronic music while embracing her newfound freedom.

“In fact, collaborating with some of the exciting new crop of creatives accentuates the album’s themes of freedom of love.

“As a self-proclaimed perfectionist in terms of sound, I found myself working with talented artists who are not afraid of imperfection and I was able to see the immense beauty within that. I also challenged myself with this whole project,” Asa said.

The creation of ‘V (Five)’ represents a full circle moment for Asa as she wrote and recorded the entire album in Lagos.

Constantly being on the road, she previously never had the opportunity to create a whole body of work in Lagos although she had written most of her past material there.

“Being back in Nigeria during the pandemic, allowed me to not only record the album in the comfort of her home but also to connect with some of the brilliant artists and creatives from my country and continent.

“I was at home thinking what to do next like everyone else. So, I threw open my door to connect with friends and creatives. I met Priime, he is fresh and has such a clever way with production,” Asa revealed.

Here is the V (Five) tracklist: