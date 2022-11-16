Bahati releases new song, 'My Beginning' [Watch]

The gospel musician-turned-secular has introduced a choreographer and content creator Aggie the dance queen who is seen in the song dancing close and together with the musician in a majority of the video clips.

The video has some of the best settings and captures and even his moves and dance is swift and more flexible thanks probably to his choreographer. He made the right choice of the main dancer, Aggie.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati has also considered the issue of language barrier by mixing his Swahili with some English touches in some of his lyrics.

It is good progress and a gesture for the singer considering that he released his other song on October 4 2022 which is s show of consistency in his work. It will not be a surprise if the singer ends the year with another.

Bahati who is one of the few Kenyan musicians to have over 1 million subscribers is receiving good responses from his fans as within the first five hours of releasing the song, it has received over 80, 000 views.

jay_maimah_ Dancing queen ameuwaaaa aongezewe kakitu kwa bill yangu nitalipa

aggie_the_dance_queen On Repeat wenaaaa

__.shanny_ So Bahati can actually dance

iam_anyango I love Aggie's moves eeii that one is a yyeeiiiiiii

angel_sylvii Can't get enough of this aki. The moves