Superstar Kizz Daniel unveils much anticipated 'Oshe' video ft The Cavemen

Dennis Milimo

Celebrated Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel has finally released the video to his hit song 'Oshe' featuring The Cavemen and its reception is good.

The song Oshe is off Kizz Daniel’s Extended Playlist (EP) dubbed ‘Barnabas’ that was officially released to the market on November 19, 2021.

The video to the song was directed by The Allen while the audio was produced by Blaise Beatz.

So far, the video has accumulated over 2 million views since being uploaded on YouTube.

Taking to his Instagram, the singer said that he has already released three video from the Barnabas EP – Lie, Pour Me Water and Oshe and looking forward to the release of another banger.

“We on 3 music videos off Barnabas the EP ✝️ which is your fav video so fa? I must say I love the energy but we can do better 🙄 Allow me to chop your megabytes , run up the numbers on YouTube , Link in bio 👆🏽#Kizzdanielvevo thank you and God bless #afroclassicworldtour2022🎙.Cough drops next week 😷 #cough #ODO,” read the post from Kizz Daniel.

Just like any other club banger, Oshe is undeniably what his African fans were anticipating for before he finally served it on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: Hit songs of the year - East Africa [Pulse Picks 2021]

The 27-year-old singer has not only been pleasing ears with his impressive music but also turning heads with his lifestyle.

Unlike most artistes, Kizz has identified his target audience; and every now and then he makes sure that all his female fans feel appreciated and loved through his music.

The Nigerian singer is a darling to many - thanks to his music and fashion sense that have really catapulted him to greater heights as far as the entertainment industry is concerned.

The Barnabas project embodies seven outstanding melodies with features from Kelvyn Colt and The Cavemen. The EP that was released under his imprint FlyBoy Inc/Empire has the following songs; Pour Me Water, Addict, Eh God (Barnabas), Oshe ft The Cavemen, Burn, Lie and Skin ft Kelvyn Colt.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

