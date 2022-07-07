Singer Loui recruits KiDi & Maud Elka for 'Hennessy remix' & it's a banger [Video]

Loui who is the first and only Platinum selling artiste in East Africa, recruited Ghanaian singer KiDi and French songstress Maud Elka for the Hennessy remix.

Loui’s delivery, KiDi’s touch and Elka’s Melodies on the song create a perfect banger for the fans to dance to.

Singer Loui recruits KiDi & Maud Elka for 'Hennessy remix' & its a banger [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The song was produced by award-winning Tanzanian music producer S2kizzy and mixed and mastered by prolific Nigerian producer “The Mix Monster” Selebobo.

The song is accompanied by official visuals shot in Dar es Salaam Tanzania and directed by Director Kenny.

“I have been looking forward to this release with great excitement, we’ve all put so much work, time, and effort into this project and I hope it gives you every reason to enjoy and replay this song throughout the summer season.

“I appreciate KiDi and Maud Elka for their support on this, this project wouldn’t have been possible without their creative input and dedication,” Loui said while unveiling the new project.

The singer released the official Hennessy song on June 8th, 2021 and so far the song has garnered over 7 million views on YouTube.

Loui is signed under United States based Independent record label Legacy Record Inc.

Recently, Loui bagged the number 4 spot in Tanzania with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, right after bigwigs Diamond Platinumz, Harmonize and Rayvanny.

In April, Loui’s single Selema became the first East African song to be crowned as a certified Platinum in South Africa.

“1st East African artist to have a certified platinum record in South Africa. Msanii wa kwanza kuwa na a Certified Platinum song in East Africa.

“Ninachoweza kusema nashukuru sana Watu wangu, Historia imewekwa leo na mimi. 🇹Selema popo certified Platinum in South Africa. First East African in less than a year. hank you all,” Loui shared.

Singer Loui recruits KiDi & Maud Elka for 'Hennessy remix' & its a banger [Video] Pulse Live Kenya