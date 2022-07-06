The announcement was made on Tuesday July 5, 2022 and it follows the release of her latest album, ‘To Be Honest (TBH)’ which was released in June.

Simi joins the list of other female artistes who have been part of Equal Africa Programme; Tiwa Savage, Zuchu, Ssaru, Muthoni Drummer Queen , Ayra Starr, Asa, Moliy and FAVE.

Singer Simi named Spotify's Equal ambassador of the month Pulse Live Kenya

“Striving and thriving as a woman in a male dominated industry has taken years of practice to master.

“You go from being scared of it, to being intimidated by it, to being brave enough for it and then finally, to conquering it. I've almost always had to do way more than my male peers to prove myself. But, because of my love for music, I have been relentless and proud to do this work. I certainly hope, with all my heart, that the women who continue to come after me find it easier to shine in the way they deserve,” she says.

The programme aims at spotlighting and amplifying the voices of talented African female artists making waves in the music scene.

With the recognition, Simi becomes the second African artist after Tiwa Savage to be named as an Equal Global and Equal Africa artist.

Singer Simi named Spotify's Equal ambassador of the month Pulse Live Kenya

The Nigerian musician, sound engineer and actress, Simi Bolatito Ogunleye, started her musical journey as a chorister in church. Starting her musical career as a gospel singer, Simi released her debut studio album ‘Ogaju’ in 2008 before switching genres to Afro-pop.

She came onto the public’s radar in 2014 after the release of the single, 'TIFF', which was nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies in 2015. Since then, she has released 3 albums, 1 collaboration album and won numerous awards.

Spotify welcomes Simi to the Equal programme which aims to foster gender equality and provide a platform to celebrate inﬂuential female artists.

Singer Simi named Spotify's Equal ambassador of the month Pulse Live Kenya