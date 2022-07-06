Singer Simi named Spotify's Equal ambassador of the month

Nigerian singer and songwriter Simi has been named as the Spotify Equal Africa music programme ambassador for the month of July.
East African artistes who have been featured on EQUAL include Ssaru, Muthoni Drummer Queen and Zuchu
The announcement was made on Tuesday July 5, 2022 and it follows the release of her latest album, ‘To Be Honest (TBH)’ which was released in June.
Simi joins the list of other female artistes who have been part of Equal Africa Programme; Tiwa Savage, Zuchu, Ssaru, Muthoni Drummer Queen , Ayra Starr, Asa, Moliy and FAVE.
“Striving and thriving as a woman in a male dominated industry has taken years of practice to master.
“You go from being scared of it, to being intimidated by it, to being brave enough for it and then finally, to conquering it. I've almost always had to do way more than my male peers to prove myself. But, because of my love for music, I have been relentless and proud to do this work. I certainly hope, with all my heart, that the women who continue to come after me find it easier to shine in the way they deserve,” she says.
The programme aims at spotlighting and amplifying the voices of talented African female artists making waves in the music scene.
With the recognition, Simi becomes the second African artist after Tiwa Savage to be named as an Equal Global and Equal Africa artist.
The Nigerian musician, sound engineer and actress, Simi Bolatito Ogunleye, started her musical journey as a chorister in church. Starting her musical career as a gospel singer, Simi released her debut studio album ‘Ogaju’ in 2008 before switching genres to Afro-pop.
She came onto the public’s radar in 2014 after the release of the single, 'TIFF', which was nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies in 2015. Since then, she has released 3 albums, 1 collaboration album and won numerous awards.
Spotify welcomes Simi to the Equal programme which aims to foster gender equality and provide a platform to celebrate inﬂuential female artists.
“We are proud to welcome Simi to the EQUAL programme, and we’re so excited to see where her talent continues to take her from strength to strength,” says Spotify’s Head of Music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.
