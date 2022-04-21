Snoop Dogg says his latest album made $21 million in the metaverse on the first day, and 34,000 downloads in the real world

He says, "Boom dropped the album, it made $21 million the first day, but in the real world, it streamed like nine million [somewhere], seven million somewhere else, but only got 34,000 downloads."

He released BODR, his latest album as an NFT in February 2022. The album is his third - but 23 years apart from his second - on Death Row Records, which he recently purchased from eOne Music. In the same month, Music Business Worldwide reported that Snoop Dogg had sold $44 million worth of NFT stash box in five days.

During the chat with Drink Champs, he also revealed the details behind his acquisition of Death Row Records, a label that signed him in the early 90's, when it was owned by Dr. Dre and Suge Knight.

