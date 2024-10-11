Sofiya Nzau, Fireboy DML, Nomcebo Zikode unite for new African anthem

The collaboration features Kenya's Sofiya Nzau, Nigeria's Fireboy DML, and South Africa's Nomcebo Zikode, all of whom are respected figures in their countries’ music industries.

Released on October 10, 2024, the song blends elements of Afrobeat, R&B, and a genre called '3 Step', a new fusion sound combining traditional African rhythms with contemporary beats.

Kenyan dance-electronic sensation, Sofiya Nzau Pulse Live Kenya

This unique collaboration emphasises the idea of unity, both musically and culturally, as it seeks to transcend borders across the continent.

A Diverse Lineup of Talent

Each of the artists involved in the track brings a different style and influence to the project.

Sofiya Nzau, a rising star from Kenya, represents East African music and integrates traditional Kikuyu sounds with modern genres like house and Afrobeat.

Fireboy DML, known for his smooth fusion of R&B and Afrobeat, bridges West and East Africa in this track, showcasing his versatility.

Pulse Nigeria

Nomcebo Zikode, who gained global fame with her hit 'Jerusalema', brings her rich South African vocal style to the mix, adding a soulful depth.

While the song’s creators clearly intend 'META' to be a celebration of African unity, it's worth noting the growing trend of African artists breaking into global music spaces.

This collaboration follows a series of high-profile African musical partnerships, signaling the continent's increasing influence on global music culture.

A New Sound

The track also introduces the "3 Step" genre, which attempts to merge Africa’s musical roots with cutting-edge production techniques, aiming to offer something new for listeners both on the continent and globally.

Nomcebo Zikode Pulse Live Kenya

According to the artists, "META" is a statement of identity, pride, and unity.

The Music Video and Global Campaign

In addition to the audio release, a music video is set to premiere on November 1, 2024.

Promising to feature a mix of African landscapes, vibrant costumes, and modern Afro-futurist visuals, the video seeks to visually complement the song’s theme of pan-African unity.