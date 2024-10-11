The sports category has moved to a new website.


Sofiya Nzau, Fireboy DML, Nomcebo Zikode unite for new African anthem

Denis Mwangi

Sofiya Nzau's star continues to shine as she collaborates with stars like, Fireboy DML, and 'Jerusalema' hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode




Three prominent African artists from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa have teamed up to create a new song titled 'META' which they bet will capture the sound of modern Africa.

The collaboration features Kenya's Sofiya Nzau, Nigeria's Fireboy DML, and South Africa's Nomcebo Zikode, all of whom are respected figures in their countries’ music industries.

Released on October 10, 2024, the song blends elements of Afrobeat, R&B, and a genre called '3 Step', a new fusion sound combining traditional African rhythms with contemporary beats.


Kenyan dance-electronic sensation, Sofiya Nzau
This unique collaboration emphasises the idea of unity, both musically and culturally, as it seeks to transcend borders across the continent.

Each of the artists involved in the track brings a different style and influence to the project.

Sofiya Nzau, a rising star from Kenya, represents East African music and integrates traditional Kikuyu sounds with modern genres like house and Afrobeat.

Fireboy DML, known for his smooth fusion of R&B and Afrobeat, bridges West and East Africa in this track, showcasing his versatility.


Fireboy DML visuals for hit single "Everyday"

Nomcebo Zikode, who gained global fame with her hit 'Jerusalema', brings her rich South African vocal style to the mix, adding a soulful depth.

While the song’s creators clearly intend 'META' to be a celebration of African unity, it's worth noting the growing trend of African artists breaking into global music spaces.

This collaboration follows a series of high-profile African musical partnerships, signaling the continent's increasing influence on global music culture.

The track also introduces the "3 Step" genre, which attempts to merge Africa’s musical roots with cutting-edge production techniques, aiming to offer something new for listeners both on the continent and globally.


Nomcebo Zikode

According to the artists, "META" is a statement of identity, pride, and unity.

In addition to the audio release, a music video is set to premiere on November 1, 2024.

Promising to feature a mix of African landscapes, vibrant costumes, and modern Afro-futurist visuals, the video seeks to visually complement the song’s theme of pan-African unity.

Moreover, the release is accompanied by a social media challenge, encouraging fans to engage with the track by creating and sharing videos that capture their interpretation of the song.

