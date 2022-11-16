RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Artistes to perform in Second edition of Sol Fest 2022 revealed

Masia Wambua

The festival is a brainchild of Sauti Sol and Sol Generation.

Sauti Sol members during a live performance
Sauti Sol members during a live performance

Sol Fest, an annual fete and brainchild of boy band Sauti Sol and their partners, Sol Generation have listed artistes who are expected to perform during the second edition of the event.

Recommended articles

The award-winning band has announced a list of names of who is who in the entertainment industry but one which seems to be drawn from artistes who have been active in the year 2022.

Some of the artists and ensembles expected to grace the stage with live performances for this year's edition include Nadia Mukami, Octopizzo, Buruklyn Boyz, singer and rapper Fena Gitu among others.

The chart-topping and award-winning quartet of Sauti Sol revealed the news, terming the chosen and renowned celebrated musicians as the Sol Fest class of 2022.

Sauti Sol
Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sauti Sol's 'Oversized T-shirt' and 5 other songs released this week [Watch]

Hit-making and one of Nairobi's hottest drill crew 'Buruklyn Boyz' were excited to announce the news to their fans calling on them to meet them on the date of the event.

Matata who recently released their new album 'Super Morio' will also be featured in this year's event. Matata consists of group members, Marcus Ojiambo, Ken Kimathi, Richie Mathu, Freddie Milanya, and Festus Mwenda.

Their new album is a compilation of 15 tracks that contain genres ranging from Gengetone and Afro-pop.

Matata music group members
Matata music group members Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wakadinali team up with Matata and 5 other tunes released this week

At the same time, Kenyan rapper Octopizzo also released a new album by the name 'Lamu Nights',. The album is a collection of ten tracks and the artiste has featured several artistes including Burukyn Boyz.

The annual festival will be held on December 17, 2022, at the Fox Drive Inn along Thika Road.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Artistes to perform in Second edition of Sol Fest 2022 revealed

Artistes to perform in Second edition of Sol Fest 2022 revealed

Bahati releases new song, 'My Beginning' [Watch]

Bahati releases new song, 'My Beginning' [Watch]

Samidoh meets Big Ted in LA, hints about his next music tour

Samidoh meets Big Ted in LA, hints about his next music tour

Offset pens emotional tribute to late Takeoff - 'Wish I could hug you one last time'

Offset pens emotional tribute to late Takeoff - 'Wish I could hug you one last time'

Kate Actress reveals amount she spent to attend Wakanda Forever premiere

Kate Actress reveals amount she spent to attend Wakanda Forever premiere

Beyoncé becomes the most Grammy-nominated artiste, beats husband Jay-Z's record

Beyoncé becomes the most Grammy-nominated artiste, beats husband Jay-Z's record

Watch Eddy Kenzo explode into tears after he watches his Grammy nomination

Watch Eddy Kenzo explode into tears after he watches his Grammy nomination

Sarah Kabu shares her most dreaded moment of the year 2022

Sarah Kabu shares her most dreaded moment of the year 2022

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Bebe Cool

Video: Funny dance moves from Bebe Cool’s performances this week

Bobi Wine

Video: This scene from Bobi Wine’s ‘Calorina’ will make your day