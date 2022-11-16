Artistes to perform in Second edition of Sol Fest 2022 revealed

The award-winning band has announced a list of names of who is who in the entertainment industry but one which seems to be drawn from artistes who have been active in the year 2022.

Some of the artists and ensembles expected to grace the stage with live performances for this year's edition include Nadia Mukami, Octopizzo, Buruklyn Boyz, singer and rapper Fena Gitu among others.

The chart-topping and award-winning quartet of Sauti Sol revealed the news, terming the chosen and renowned celebrated musicians as the Sol Fest class of 2022.

Hit-making and one of Nairobi's hottest drill crew 'Buruklyn Boyz' were excited to announce the news to their fans calling on them to meet them on the date of the event.

Matata who recently released their new album 'Super Morio' will also be featured in this year's event. Matata consists of group members, Marcus Ojiambo, Ken Kimathi, Richie Mathu, Freddie Milanya, and Festus Mwenda.

Their new album is a compilation of 15 tracks that contain genres ranging from Gengetone and Afro-pop.

At the same time, Kenyan rapper Octopizzo also released a new album by the name 'Lamu Nights',. The album is a collection of ten tracks and the artiste has featured several artistes including Burukyn Boyz.