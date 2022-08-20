Song Review: Bebe Cool seduces a 'boss babe' in his latest club banger

"I ask you don't lock me out... My baby, sweet darling... your body is calling... let me cool down your pressure... you do it like a professor... money, money, money, money, not a problem," Bebe Cool sings.

"Everybody needs somebody... I can be your buddy... First lady... my lady... bossy lady, when you are ready, tell me girl I am ready," goes part of the song.

"My lady, sweet lady... reduce the speed... for you I'mma kill somebody... satisfy me, my baby you are so divine... I want you to carry me on your back."

On top of carrying energetic Afro-dancehall beats, the video of the song is astounding with breathtaking visuals from different locations (both indoor and outdoor).

Cool sings in Luganda and English in the ballad whose audio was produced by Vad Beta and the video was directed by Elly Workz.

Captioning the video, the 'Gyevunde' singer said the deejays will have to play the song because of its groovy nature.

"Afro-dancehall beats still linger [in the] minds of the youth hence giving djz [sic] no choice but to play energetic music," reads the caption, which also added on a note on what inspired the lyrical content.

"Ladies of today are bosses because they want to spend like men but some men prefer calling their lovers bosses as it satisfies and helps in building self esteem in the female."