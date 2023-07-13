The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Sonnie Badu says he wants to feature Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale on his next song

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned gospel musician and preacher, Sonnie Badu, has expressed his eagerness to collaborate with popular dancehall acts Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale on his upcoming projects.

Sonnie Badu

Sonnie Badu emphasised the potential impact that a collaboration between himself, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale could have, promising a beautiful and memorable musical experience.

He expressed his desire to feature Stonebwoy on one of his songs, considering it a wonderful opportunity. Additionally, he expressed his willingness to include Shatta Wale, believing that their collective efforts would create a remarkable impact.

The acclaimed gospel artist also spoke about the close bond he shares with Stonebwoy, which has developed over nearly a decade of friendship and support. Reflecting on their early encounters, Sonnie Badu revealed that Stonebwoy sought him out during the beginning of his musical journey.

He expressed his long-standing connection with Stonebwoy and his desire to feature him on one of his songs, acknowledging the need to speak to his record label for the collaboration to come to fruition.

Despite belonging to different genres within the music industry, Sonnie Badu remains hopeful that by merging their distinct musical styles, they can create something truly memorable and influential within the Ghanaian music scene and beyond.

The collaboration between Sonnie Badu, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale holds great potential to captivate listeners and make a significant impact in the music industry.

Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
